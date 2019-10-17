Lviv for capital city?

According to vremja.com, in Lviv mass polls are being conducted on the topic of the annexation of the city from Ukraine. The portal believes that Oleh Tyahnibok and local people of the radical Nationalist Party “Svoboda” are behind this separatist incitement.

Surveys have focused on whether Lviv should become Ukraine’s new capital.

“This is no longer a matter of separatism, but a call to overthrow power and change the territorial structure of Ukraine,” the portal cites the outrageous reaction of a local resident.