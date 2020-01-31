Successful accreditation at the Rákóczi Institute

The Accounting and Taxation department of Ferenc Rákóczi Ferenc Transcarpathian Hungarian College successfully met the accreditation requirements.

The accreditation decision of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education (NAZAVO) states that Transcarpathian Hungarian Institute’s Accounting and Taxation program meets the quality requirements for the degree and the diploma.

The accreditation decision was unanimously adopted by the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education and was broadcast live. The accreditation permit is valid for five years.

The link below shows the results of the Rákóczi Institute. The list shows that accreditation applications of seven higher education institutions in Ukraine have been definitively rejected and that many universities and colleges have been granted operating licenses on a temporary basis i.e. for only one year.

Pallay Katalin

Kárpátalja.ma