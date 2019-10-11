Transcarpathia may be united with the neighboring regions

The People’s Servant Party (Sluha Narodu) is preparing a major administrative reform of the territorial division of Ukraine, the news portal mukachevo.net reported on October 11.



Instead of the formerly established districts and counties, the territory of the country will be subdivided into micro-regions, integrated territorial districts and regions.

A region will consist of several districts, which are micro-regions. Member of the Parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko said that the project is planned to be completed by the end of November, and then negotiations will begin.

In the case of Transcarpathia, such a reform would mean being adjoined to the neighboring counties.

