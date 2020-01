There is literally a trash island on the river Borzsa in Felsőremete in Beregszász district – informed the mukachevo.net news portal.

According to a local inhabitant there are more than a dozen similar islands of PET bottles on the river.

As known, plastic items can take up to 1000 years to decompose.

According to Viktor Bucinsky entrepreneur there is already the possibility of waste separation in Beregszász, so we can do more to save our environment.

Kárpátalja.ma