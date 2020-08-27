Ukraine prolongs quarantine until Nov 1

The relevant resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine’s government, has extended the adaptive quarantine until November 1.

According to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, in addition to the prolongation of the quarantine, the government is strengthening restrictive measures, which is caused by an increase in the number of cases and the reasons for this.

“To strengthen restrictive measures in those regions where the level of epidemiological risk is ‘green,’ namely, by banning discos, entertainment and nightclubs, catering establishments with leisure activities,” he said.

Stepanov said a ban on holding concerts had been worked out with the Ministry of Culture, except for those held by cultural institutions and for which concert activity had been the main activity over the past year.