COVID-19 in Ukraine: Government introduces new quarantine zones

Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi are now in the “red zone” with toughest restrictions applied, while Kyiv remains in the yellow zone.

Ukraine’s government introduces new quarantine zoning across the country starting August 31.

The red zone:

The cities of Ivano-Frankivsk, Kalush and Kolomyia, Horodenka, Kosiv and Tysmenytsia districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region;

The cities of Bilyaivka and Izmail of Odesa region; The cities of Dubno and Ostroh, Kostopil and Radyvyliv districts of Rivne region; and

The cities of Berezhany and Chortkiv, Berezhany district of Ternopil region;

The city of Chernivtsi, Vyzhnytsia, Hlyboka, Zastavna, Kitsman, and Novoselytsia districts of Chernivtsi region.

The orange zone:

The cities of Lutsk and Volodymyr-Volynskyi, Lutsk and Manevychi districts of Volyn region;

The city of Korosten, Zhytomyr, and Korosten districts of Zhytomyr region;

The cities of Uzhhorod, Mukachevo and Chop, Vynohradiv, Mizhhirya, Perechyn, Tyachiv and Uzhhorod districts of Zakarpattia region;

The cities of Bolekhiv, Burshtyn and Yaremche, Bohorodchany, Verkhovyna, Halych, Dolyna, Kalush, Kolomyia, Nadvirna, Rohatyn, Rozhnyativ, Sniatyn and Tlumach districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region;

The city of Berezan and Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv region;

The cities of Lviv, Morshyn and Sambir, Zhovkva, Pustomyty and Yavoriv districts of Lviv region;

The city of Chornomorsk, Bolhrad, Ovidiopol and Tarutyn districts of Odesa region;

The city of Varash, Hoshchany, Demydiv, Dubno, Zarichne, Zdolbuniv, Korets, Ostroh, and Rivne districts of Rivne region;

The city of Sumy, Sumy region; The city of Ternopil, Buchach, Husiatyn, Zalishchyk, Zbarazh, Koziv, Lanovets, Monastyrysk, Terebovlia, Ternopil and Chortkiv districts of Ternopil region;

The city of Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region; Volochiv district of Khmelnytsky region;

The city of Novodnistrovsk, Hertsaiv, Kelmenets, Putyllia, Sokyryany, Storozhynets, and Khotyn districts of Chernivtsi region; and

Bobrovytsia district of Chernihiv region.

The yellow zone:

The cities of Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, Kozyatyn, and Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, Kalynivka, Mohyliv-Podilskyi and Khmilnyk districts of Vinnytsia region;

The city of Volodymyr-Volynskyi, Horokhivka, Ivanychiv, Kivertsi, Liubeshiv, Stara Vyzhivka, Turiysk, and Shatsk districts of Volyn region;

The cities of Zhytomyr, Berdychiv and Novohrad-Volynskyi, Andrushivka, Berdychiv, Brusyliv, Yemilchin, Luhy, Ovrutsk, Popilnyansk, Pulyny, Romanivka, Chernyakhivsk, and Chudniv districts of Zhytomyr region;

The cities of Berehovo and Khust, Berehovo, Volovets, Irshava, Mukachevo, Rakhiv, and Svaliava districts of Zakarpattia region;

The cities of Boryspil, Brovary, Bucha, Vasylkiv, Irpin, Obukhiv, Pereyaslav and Fastiv, Baryshivka, Boryspil, Brovary, Vasylkiv, Zguriv, Kaharlyk, Makariv, Rokytne, Tarashcha, Fastiv, and Yahotyn districts of Kyiv region;

The cities of Boryslav, Drohobych and Stryy, Brody, Horodok, Drohobych, Zhydachiv, Zolochiv, Kamyanka-Buzka, Mykolaiv, Mosty, Peremyshlyany, Radekhiv, Sambir, Skoliv, Sokal and Stryy districts of Lviv region;

The cities of Odesa, Belgorod-Dnistrovsk, Podilsk, Teplodar and Yuzhne, Artsyz, Berezivsky, Bilyaiv, Ivanivsk, Izmail, Lyman, Podil, Savransk, and Saratsk districts of Odesa region;

The city of Rivne, Volodymyrets, Mlyniv, Rokytne and Sarny districts of Rivne region;

Krolevets, Nedrihailiv, Sumy, and Trostianets districts of Sumy region;

Borshchiv, Zboriv, ​​Pidvolochysk, Pidhayetsk and Shumy districts of Ternopil region;

The cities of Liubotyn, Pervomaisk and Chuhuiv, Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk, Zmiiv, Zolochiv, Koloma, Kupyans, Novi Vodolazy, and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv region;

The cities of Khmelnytsky, Netyshyn, Slavuta, and Shepetivka, Bilohirsk, Krasylivka, Letychiv, Novoushytsk, Slavuta, Stara Syniava, Teofipol, and Yarmolyntsi districts of Khmelnytsky region;

The cities of Chernihiv, Nizhyn and Pryluky, Borzna, Ichnia, Kozelets, Korop, Kulykivka, Nizhyn, Nosivka, and Talalaivka districts of Chernihiv region; and

The city of Kyiv.

The zoning shall be effective for 14 days.

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine: background

From August 1, adaptive quarantine in Ukraine divides all regions into four zones – “green”, “yellow”, “orange”, and “red”, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Different quarantine restrictions have been established in each of the epidemiological zones. The mildest – in the “green” zone, the strictest – in the “red” one.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until November 1.