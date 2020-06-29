The memory of the soldiers from Beregszász fallen in the First World War

On May 19, 2017, the audience of the town of Beregszász (Berehove) was able to take over the renewed Heroes’ Square. During the two decades of independent Ukraine, the overall image of the park at the heart of the town deteriorated day by day: the sight of shattered benches, wild vegetation and incomplete public lighting greeted the pedestrian.
The renewal affected the Soviet heroic monument in the middle of the square, from which the Soviet symbols were removed. The management of the town could not have acted otherwise, since according to the law 317-VIII of 2015 “On the Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist Totalitarian Regimes and the Prohibition of Their Symbols”, public memories of the Soviet era are to be removed throughout Ukraine. In this way, the heroic monument, now free from traces of communist ideology, preserves the memory of the Soviet soldiers who fell during the takeover of the area in the autumn of 1944. But what connection does this have to the local casualties of the First World War? The monument to the soldiers of the 4th Ukrainian “liberator” Front was erected in the summer of 1945, and the memory of the Hungarian community in Berehove preserves that fact that it was made on the basis of the heroic monument that was to preserve the memory of those who fought and fell in the First World War, and was decorated with the Hungarian national flag. One square, two wars, three countries, three memory policies.
On May 31, 1942, in the main square of Beregszász, the heroic monument decorated with the national flag was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Government Adviser István Polchy, State Secretary Tibor Pataki, Deputy Ishpan Zoltán Fekésházy and Mayor Kálmán Hubay. On July 13, 1941, the Beregszász Representative Board decided to erect a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Great War in Beregszász. The erection of the monument financed from public donations also meant the arrangement of the main square of Beregszász. The market, which had been operating there until then, was relocated, the area was landscaped, and the new square was named after Lajos Kossuth. The heroic monument was combined with a national flag, and the sculptor Ferenc Varga from Budapest was commissioned to build it. By the way, the placement of the national flag was an important element of the Hungarian irrendentist movement of the time, so the heroic monument of Beregszász not only intended to remind of the fallen soldiers of the First World War, but also indicated the revisionist aspirations of the time.
A tender was issued for the construction of the monument, which had to be completed as soon as possible on the instructions of the representative body, as according to the document of the decision: „ […] the erection of the National Flag, united with the Heroes’ Monument, is a long-standing desire of the public of the town of Beregszász, conceived immediately upon liberation, and is also an honorary and even a statutory duty: the procrastination must end at all costs […] „
According to the plans, the works should have been completed by November 9, 1941, so the handover could have taken place on the anniversary of the city’s return to Hungary. However, this was only done with a delay of half a year. The monument, made of gray granite, consisted of two parts, each consisting of three arches. In each of its columns stones from the most important historical monuments of Bereg County were placed, on which a memorial plaque indicated the place of origin of the stone and its historical relevance. Between the arched parts, a pole of the national flag was placed on an obelisk resting on four columns. On the white obelisk of the monument there is a text “Dulce et decorum est pro patria morti!” meaning “It is a sweet and glorious thing to die for the homeland”. Interestingly, apart from this inscription, no other feature on the monument revealed that it was erected in honour of the soldiers who fell in the world war. It is noteworthy that the list of people from Beregszász who had fallen in the war was not placed on the memorial, despite the fact that it was included in the original plans. One possible reason for this is that the monument was not only intended for the fallen soldiers of the First World War, but also for the names of the Beregszász victims of another war that was already raging. This is also evidenced by an excerpt from Mayor Kálmán Hubay’s call to public donations, which were essential for the erection of the monument: “In the World War of 1914-18 and today, in the bloody Russian fields, many people from Beregszász gave and are giving their lives for their homeland and a better Hungarian future.” The list of Beregszász victims was made available to the Beregszász city administration by the 22nd Department of the Royal Hungarian Ministry of Defense in April of 1942. The list of 176 names contained those who were residents of Beregszász at the time of their conscription and disappeared without a trace or were proven to have died during the world war.
The commemoration of those who died in the First World War in Beregszász did not occur until 1941. On August 13, 1935, the Beregszász representative body, then led by Jenő Ortutay, made a resolution on the compilation of a publication entitled The Book of Remembrance of the Soldiers. With the help of questionnaires, Beregszász officials compiled a list of those who fell or disappeared without a trace, whose families were still living in the settlement. In addition to the questionnaires, short recollections of family members were recorded, photos were collected, and survivors were also visited, some of whom remembered the years of the Great War in shorter, others in longer written memories.
The list, compiled in 1936, contains data on 107 war victims. The difference between the 1936 and 1942 lists presumably stems from the fact that while earlier Beregszász officials only collected data on persons whose families lived in Beregszász after the war, the 1942 list prepared by the Ministry of Defense included all of those who disappeared or fell in the war and had Beregszász jurisdiction at the time of their conscription. Another difference is the fact that while the list compiled by the ministry includes only those who died during the war, the survey among families also included those who died at home as a result of an injury sustained in the war. Taking the two lists together, we have information on 204 people who fell, disappeared without a trace or died as a result of an injury sustained in the war.
The two lists are presented below in a separate, edited form. Both lists contain the personal details of the fallen, the rank and the name of the military body, as well as the circumstances of his disappearance or death, if known, of course. The majority of the fallen soldiers are from the Imperial and Royal Infantry Regiment No. 65 founded in the 1860s in Munkács, as well as Infantry Regiment No. 11, also set up in Munkács. Most of the soldiers fell or were taken prisoner on the Eastern Front, the youngest of whom was 18 and the oldest 55 years old. In terms of their occupation, there were farmers, spice shop owners, cart drivers, tailors, shoemakers, accountants, opera singers etc. among them. Questionnaires from the 1936 collection also show that many of the veterans became incapable of work, and families were severely affected by the long term effects of the war. Imre Barta, a timber merchant born in 1885, was one of the lucky ones from Beregszász who could return home from the First World War alive and without serious injuries. During the 1936 data collection, he filled in a data request form in which he described his war memories in detail, including the everyday life in Japanese captivity. He concluded his recollection with the following lines: “War brings misery, suffering and humiliation even to those who have fought in the first line for the well-being of nations by sacrificing their lives.”
Pierre Nora writes, “Even as traditional memory disappears, we feel obliged assiduously to collect remains, testimonies, documents, images, speeches, any visible signs of what has been, as if this burgeoning dossier were to be called upon to furnish some proof to who knows what tribunal of history.” Between the two world wars, the memory of the Beregszász soldiers who fell in the Great War was still alive, in the 1940s the public wanted them to be remembered according to the political mood of the time, and after the Second World War there was no political will to preserve their memory. The only essential aim of this study is to preserve, at least in this form, the names of those to whom death was brought by the cataclysm that marked the beginning of the 20th century.
A list of residents of Beregszász who fell or went missing during World War I created in 1936
(State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast, Fond No. 108, Opis No. 7, Unit 427)
|No.
|Name
|Regiment
|Rank
|Age
|Time of death/date of disappearance
|Place of death
|1.
|Mihály Algács-Nyíri
|Horse Regiment No. 14
|soldier
|19
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|2.
|János Artimovics
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|24
|31.12.1917
|Russian battlefield
|3.
|Benő Bacskó
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|corporal
|29
|1915.03.27
|illegible handwriting
|4.
|Géza Bálint
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|26
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|5.
|Sándor Balog
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|23
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|6.
|Mihály Balogh
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|22
|30.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|7.
|János Belián
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|35
|30.12.1919
|Russian battlefield
|8.
|Zsigmond Beregi (Manskopf)
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|31
|31.12.1920
|Russia
|9.
|József Berky
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|43
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|10.
|József Berdics
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|44
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|11.
|Ferenc Bégányi
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|18
|18.12.1917
|Romania
|12.
|Mihály Birgány
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|corporal
|33
|28.05.1918
|illegible handwriting
|13.
|Lajos Bosnyák
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|40
|21.12.1918
|Russia
|14.
|Sándor Csapó
|no information
|sailor
|24
|02.12.1916
|illegible handwriting
|15.
|Ludvik Csengeri
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|20
|17.04.1915
|illegible handwriting
|16.
|József Csernáti
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|29
|11.12.1915
|in Russian captivity
|17.
|Mihály Csók
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|39
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|18.
|József Dancs
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|44
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|19.
|Ferenc Dancs
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|24
|25.12.1915
|Silesia
|20.
|Sándor Dalosi
|Uprising Mountain Artillery Regiment No. 6
|no information
|25
|21.12.1916
|Alessio, Albania
|21.
|Sándor Draveczky
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 4
|cadet
|41
|21.07.1916
|Zarcze, Galicia
|22.
|István Erdélyi
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|22
|30.11.1916
|Prosiec, Galicia
|23.
|István Faragó
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|39
|13.08.1916
|Beregszász (Berehove)
|24.
|János Fekete
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|39
|13.06.1919
|Silesia
|25.
|Móricz Fenerstein
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 91
|soldier
|27
|31.12.1918
|Russia
|26.
|Sámuel Friedman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|22
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|27.
|Mihály Gáthy
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|illegible handwriting
|31
|04.11.1914
|Kraków
|28.
|András Gécza
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 12
|soldier
|21
|31.12.1918
|Italian front
|29.
|Lajos Gyulai
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|lieutenant
|36
|31.12.1915
|Russian captivity
|30.
|Balázs Horváth
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|17
|20.12.1917
|Beregszász (Berehove)
|31.
|János Horváth
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|41
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|32.
|József Hottek
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 88
|no information
|26
|11.07.1916
|Public hospital of Beregszász
|33.
|János Chmily
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|43
|21.10.1917
|no information
|34.
|Gyula Jakubovics
|Infantry Regiment No. 22
|soldier
|22
|31.12.1918
|Russia
|35.
|Pál Jónás
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|30
|31.12.1914
|Russian battlefield
|36.
|Bernát Katz
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|corporal
|31
|22.02.1916
|Russia
|37.
|Móricz Katz
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|31
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|38.
|György Kapusztej
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|31
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|39.
|Kálmán Krajnik
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|30
|30.12.1919
|Russian front
|40.
|Ábrahám-József Kaufman
|Infantry Regiment No. 85
|soldier
|36
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|41.
|Viktor Kálmán, Dr.
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|ensign
|25
|16.06.1916
|Podhajce, Galicia
|42.
|Lajos Kázmér
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|34
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|43.
|Jenő-Jakab Kősztenbaum
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11.
|soldier
|36
|no information
|illegible handwriting
|44.
|Jakab-Ábrahám Kősztenbaum
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|39
|27.01.1917
|illegible handwriting
|45.
|József Kolman
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 20
|soldier
|47
|22.02.1918
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|46.
|Lajos Kovács
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|40
|31.12.1918
|Tashkent
|47.
|Pál Kovács
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|21
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|48.
|Ferenc Kónya
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|37
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|49.
|Sándor Kovács
|no information
|soldier
|25
|31.12.1917.
|no information
|50.
|József Kovács
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|40
|31.12.1918
|Russian front
|51.
|Béla Kondra
|Infantry Regiment No. 12
|soldier
|32
|30.12.1919
|Serbianbattlefield
|52.
|Jakab Klein
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|33
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|53.
|Mózes Klein
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|24
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|54.
|Jakab-Jenő Klein
|Infantry Regiment No. 67
|soldier
|37
|07.09.1916
|illegible handwriting
|55.
|Sámuel Klein
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|20
|21.09.1916
|Bustia, Galicia
|56.
|József Kormos
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|38
|31.12.1918
|Italian captivity
|57.
|Pinkász Krepsz
|Infantry Regiment No. 37
|soldier
|25
|31.12.1918
|Serbian front
|58.
|György Korosztin
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|48
|31.12.1918
|Albania
|59.
|János Kripilla (Kripta)
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 10
|uprising army soldier
|35
|25.10.1916
|Poliana, Romania
|60.
|János Kustyán
|Army Hussar Regiment No. 6
|hussar
|18
|01.10.1916
|Romania
|61.
|Péter Kurovszky
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|ensign
|21
|11.06.1916
|Bohulivce
|62.
|József Kronémer
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|27
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|63.
|Gáspár Lázár
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 60
|no information
|20
|04.07.1916
|Public hospital of Beregszász
|64.
|József Máthé
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 9
|soldier
|22
|24.04.1915
|Russian battlefield
|65.
|Sándor Máthé
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|39
|30.08.1915
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|66.
|Lajos Mészáros
|Infantry Regiment No. 34
|soldier
|28
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|67.
|Ferenc Mácsai
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 101
|soldier
|36
|30.12.1918
|Serbian front
|68.
|Bernát Nagy
|Infantry Regiment No. 91
|soldier
|27
|31.12.1918
|Russia
|69.
|Miklós Nagy
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|34
|30.09.1917
|Russian battlefield
|70.
|Ferenc Orgován
|no information
|no information
|30
|30.12.1919.
|Russian font
|71.
|Imre Porubanér
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|20
|30.07.1916
|Teschen
|72.
|Ferencz Presznánszky
|Infantry Regiment No. 34
|no information
|21
|08.05.1918
|Lemberg
(Lviv)
|73.
|Miklós Papp
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|37
|31.12.1917
|illegible handwriting
|74.
|Ferenc Papp
|Infantry Regiment No. 5
|soldier
|36
|31.12.1918
|Russian front
|75.
|János Popovics
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|35
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|76.
|János Popovics
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|55
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|77.
|Lajos Pobránszky
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|40
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|78.
|József Rácz
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|27
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|79.
|Antal Rákosi
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|illegible handwriting
|31
|22.12.1914
|Sułoszowa, Poland
|80.
|György Rapcsák
|Infantry Regiment No. 32
|uprising army soldier
|44
|12.08.1916
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|81.
|Mózes Reisz
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 60
|soldier
|25
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|82.
|Ignác Reiler
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|24
|31.12.1918
|Russian front
|83.
|János Riskó
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|41
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|84.
|Lajos Rozenfeld
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|23
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|85.
|János Roják
|Hussar Regiment No. 15
|hussar
|33
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|86.
|Karácson Rusz
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 64
|no information
|49
|11.12.1917
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|87.
|András Simon
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|infantryman
|25
|23.07.1915
|illegible handwriting
|88.
|István Simon
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|31
|01.10.1915
|illegible handwriting
|89.
|Imre Szabó
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|lance-corporal
|23
|24.05.1915
|Kolomyia, Galicia
|90.
|István Szabó
|Infantry Regiment No. 39
|soldier
|38
|31.12.1918
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|91.
|József Szatmáry
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|43
|04.11.1937
|illegible handwriting
|92.
|Pál Szentléleky
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|27
|31.12.1918
|Russia
|93.
|Vendel Szentgróti
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|55
|31.12.1919
|Russian front
|94.
|Bertalan Szűcs
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|45
|31.12.1918
|Serbian front
|95.
|András Tóth
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|extra soldier
|30
|03.09.1914
|Russia
|96.
|József Tégli
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|42
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|97.
|József Varga
|no information
|no information
|31
|31.12.1919
|Konstanca, Romania
|98.
|György Vaskó
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|extra soldier
|24
|16.03.1915
|Poland
|99.
|Mihály Vasvári
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|infantryman
|23
|19.09.1914
|Uhnov, Galicia
|100.
|József Végh
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|soldier
|43
|31.12.1918
|Russian front
|101.
|János Volf
|Camp Hunter Battalion No. 15
|lance-corporal
|25
|14.09.1916
|Cârlibaba, Bukovina
|102.
|János Balega
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|35
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|103.
|József Markóczy
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|29
|31.12.1918
|Russian front
|104.
|András Seres
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|34
|31.12.1918
|Russian battlefield
|105.
|Márk Sztojka
|Infantry Regiment No. 5
|soldier
|28
|15.01.1916
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|106.
|Mózes Simon (Löwenrint)
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|soldier
|33
|01.01.1919
|Russian battlefield
A list of soldiers from Beregszász died or disappeared between 1914 and 1918
issued by the Hungarian Royal Ministry Of Defense in 1942
(State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast, Fond No. 67, Opis No 3, Unit 386)
|No.
|Name
|Rank
|Regiment
|Place of birth
(Hungarian name of the settlement)
|Year of birth/Age
|Recorded information
|1.
|Mihály Nyirga
|hussar
|Hussar Regiment No. 14
|Disznóshorvát(Izsófalva)
|1896
|Injured, according to the loss registry issued on April8, 1917
|2.
|Konstantin Almásy
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Nagyrákócz
|1874
|no information
|3.
|Bertalan Altberger
|lance-corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1888
|no information
|4.
|József Angalét
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1884
|no information
|5.
|János Artimovics
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|24 years old
|no information
|6.
|Endre Bacsár
|szakaszvezető
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1882
|no information
|7.
|Benő Bacskó
|corporal
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|According to a graveyard registry, died on March 27, 1915 and was burried in grave no. 118 at the [illegible handwriting] cemetery.
|8.
|István Baksay
|first lieutenant
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1875
|According to a graveyard registry and an official notification, died on August 31, 1916 at Wojni
|9.
|Ferenc Balla
|corporal
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Csaroda
|1874
|According to an official notification, died o August 26, 1916 at the local military hospital No. 19 in Bratislava
|10.
|János Balega
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|35 years old
|no information
|11.
|Mihály Balogh
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|22 years old
|no information
|12.
|Sándor Balog
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|23 years old
|no information
|13.
|Géza Bálint
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|26 years old
|no information
|14.
|János Belián
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|35 years old
|no information
|15.
|József Berditz
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|44 years old
|no information
|16.
|Zsigmond Beregi
|cadet
|ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 21
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|approx. 38 years old
|According to a graveyard registry, died of typhus in February in Russian captivity, in Alchinsk
|17.
|József Berky
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|43 years old
|no information
|18.
|Antal Berta
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 12
|no information
|no information
|no information
|19.
|Ferenc Bégányi
|uprising soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 17
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1898
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death (from a wound) on September 18, 1917, at the [illegible handwriting] strait.
|20.
|Mihály Birgány
|corporal
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1881
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on May 28, 1915 at Crosno
|21.
|István Birta
|titularlance-corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1894
|According to the loss registry No. 549 issued on April 12, 1917, was captured by the Russians; the place of internment is not disclosed
|22.
|Lajos Biró
|infantryman
|no information
|no information
|no information
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name
|23.
|Lajos Bosnyák
|titularlance-corporal
|UprisingInfantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1878
|Went missing, according to the regiment report received on February 21, 1915
|24.
|Sándor Csapó
|no information
|Danube Steamship Company
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1892
|According to the soldier’s death certificate , drowned in the Sabaci district on November 3, 1916
|25.
|Sándor Cseh
|corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 32
|no information
|1899
|no information
|26.
|Lajos Csengeri
|no information
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1894
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died at Rudniki on April 17, 1915
|27.
|József Cselle
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 37
|Hetyen
|no information
|According to the regiment report, went missing at Lobachevka on July 21, 1916
|28.
|Károly Csele
|no information
|no information
|no information
|no information
|no information
|29.
|József Csernáti
|no information
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1885
|According to a Russian registry received in 1916, was held in Russian captivity and internated to Samarkand
|30.
|Mihály Csók
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|39 years old
|no information
|31.
|József Dancs
|no information
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|According to a private notification received on April 7, 1916, was captured by the Russians and internated to [illegible handwriting]
|32.
|Ferenc Dancs
|infantryman
|65. Infantry Regiment
|no information
|no information
|According to a private notification received on December 14, was captured by the Russians and internated to Voronyezh
|33.
|András Diglics
|artilleryman
|[illegible handwriting]
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1891
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of meningitis on December 4, 1917 at the hospital of Miskolc
|34.
|Sándor Fatul
|hussar
|Hussar Regiment No. 5
|Nagysomkút
|1887
|no information
|35.
|Balázs Fekete
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|1890
|no information
|36.
|nobleman János Fekete
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|39 years old
|no information
|37.
|Sándor Fekete
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|1884
|no information
|38.
|János Dániel Ferenczi
|lance-corporal
|Hussar Regiment No. 5
|Komlós
|1892
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, on January 16, 1917 [illegible handwriting]
|39.
|Ignác Friedmann
|uprising soldier
|Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 5
|Tarpa
|1883
|According to the regiment report, went missing on July 21, 1917
|40.
|Ignác Friedman
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1895
|According to the regiment report, went missing at the Russian battlefield on between June 5 and 7, 1916
|41.
|József Friedmann
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Munkács
(Mukachevo)
|1881
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the head onApril 13, 1916 at Popova Monyka
|42.
|Sámuel Friedman
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|22 years old
|no information
|43.
|József Gál
|hussar
|Hussar Regiment No. 14
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1881
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of cholera on July 17, 1915at the Halychreserve hospital No. 2
|44.
|Béla Gáthy
|no information
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1882
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of cholera on October 16, 1914 in Hajasd
|45.
|Kálmán György Gáthy
|first lieutenant
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1873
|no information
|46.
|Mihály Gáthy
|no information
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1883
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tetanus on November 4, 1914in Krakow
|47.
|Simon Gelbermann
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|1894
|According to the regiment report, went missing between June 5 and 7,near Taskowiez
|48.
|András Gécza
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 12
|no information
|21 years old
|no information
|49.
|Lajos Gyulai
|lieutenant
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Sátoraljaújhely
|1879
|According to the regiment report and the loss registry No. 526,was wounded and captured by the Russians on October 11, 1915, and, according to private information, died during the same year
|50.
|György Hamar
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|1873
|no information
|51.
|József Hamar
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|1883
|no information
|52.
|Bernát Hezskó
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Nagytarna
|1873
|no information
|53.
|István Horváth
|e.é.ö.
|Infantry Regiment No. 92
|Hete
|1896
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died in captivity on February23, 1917 in Asinara
|54.
|János Horváth
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|41 years old
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name
|55.
|Zoltán Pálóczi Horváth
|cadet
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|According to a graveyard registry, dies on December 7, 1916 and was buried in grave No. 1. of the reformed cemetery of Beregszász
|56.
|Pál Inglik
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Fehérgyarmat
|1873
|no information
|57.
|Gyula Izsák
|ensign
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|According to the regiment report, went missing on June 14, 1916
|58.
|Gyula Jakubovics
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 22
|no information
|22 years old
|no information
|59.
|Pál Jónás
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|30 years old
|no information
|60.
|Béla Kandra
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 12
|no information
|32 years old
|no information
|61.
|György Kapusztej
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Dunkófalva
|1887
|According to a loss registry No. 256 issued on September 7, 1915, was captured by the Russians and internated to Moscow
|62.
|Gyula Kassay
|infantryman
|no information
|no information
|no information
|no information
|63.
|József Kassay
|infantryman
|no information
|no information
|no information
|no information
|64.
|Bertalan Kaszonyi
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|no information
|According to the regiment report, went missing between May 11 and 13, 1915. Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
|65.
|Móricz Katz
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|31 years old
|no information
|66.
|Ábrahám József Kaufman
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 85
|no information
|no information
|According to the regiment report, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the stomach on June 22, 1915 in Premyslben Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
|67.
|Dr. Miklós Kálmán
|ensign
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the stomach on June 16, 1916, at Podhajce
|68.
|István Károlyi
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|no information
|69.
|Lajos Kázmér
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|34 years old
|no information
|70.
|Sándor Kecskés
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1889
|no information
|71.
|István Kedvek
|titularcorporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Budapest
|1891
|According to the regiment report, went missing on August 27, 1914
|72.
|noblemanIstván Kiss
|first lieutenant
|Infantry Regiment No. 25
|Munkács
(Mukachevo)
|1890
|According to the soldier’s death certificate,went missing on June 15,1918
|73.
|Jakab Klein
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Munkács
(Mukachevo)
|33 years old
|no information
|74.
|Mózes Klein
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|24 years old
|no information
|75.
|András Komár
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 9
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1877
|According to the regiment report,went missing on June 13,1916 at the Strypa
|76.
|József Komári
|no information
|no information
|no information
|no information
|According to a Russian registry, died in captivity on October 3, 1915 in Tsehernikoffban. Place, date of birth, and regiment were not disclosed.
|77.
|Ferenc Kónya
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|37 years old
|no information
|78.
|József Kormos
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|38 years old
|no information
|79.
|György Korosztin
|no information
|no information
|no information
|48 years old
|no information
|80.
|István Kosztyu
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Macsola
|1893
|no information
|81.
|József Kovács
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|40 years old
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
|82.
|Lajos Kovács
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|40 years old
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
|83.
|Pál Kovács
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1897
|According to the regiment report,went missing on June 7, 1916 near Brovary
|84.
|Pál Kovács
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|21 years old
|no information
|85.
|Sándor Kovács
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|25 years old
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
|86.
|Kálmán Krajnik
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|30 years old
|no information
|87.
|Pinkász Krepsz
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 37
|no information
|27 years old
|no information
|88.
|József Kronémer
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|27 years old
|no information
|89.
|Ferenc Kun
|soldier
|Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|Identity cannot be established in the absence of place and year of birth.
|90.
|Péter Kurovszky
|ensign
|Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1894
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on June 11, 1916[illegible handwriting]
|91.
|János Kustyán
|hussar
|Hussar Regiment No. 5
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1897
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot to the head on November 1, at Nazgra
|92.
|István László
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1886
|no information
|93.
|János Lipej
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1886
|no information
|94.
|Bálint Lőrincz
|corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 34
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on December 28, 1914 at Konstantinow
|95.
|Sándor Lőrincz
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 34
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1897
|no information
|96.
|Mózes Simon Lőwenvirth
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|33 years old
|no information
|97.
|János Lukács
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Nagyhalas?
|1892
|According to a graveyard registry: No.10/8 on February 1, 1915
|98.
|Sándor Lukács
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|1895
|no information
|99.
|József Markóczy
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|29 years old
|no information
|100.
|Sándor Matavovszky
|lieutenant
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 7
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1894
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on the hills of[illegible handwriting] on August 10, 1917
|101.
|Ferenc Mácsai
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 301
|Szentes
|33 years old
|According to a graveyard registry, died on September 14, 1915 and was buried in Kozlov
|102.
|István Mándy
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1881
|no information
|103.
|József Máthé
|soldier
|ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 9
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|22 years old
|no information
|104.
|József Mayer
|no information
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1885
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of sepsis due to a gunshot chest wound on May 26, 1915 at Nyitra-[…]
|105.
|Lajos Mészáros
|infantryman
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 34
|no information
|no information
|According to the regiment report issued on January 5, 1915,went missing. Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
|106.
|Ágoston Mikó
|infantryman
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 5
|[illegible handwriting]
|1891
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to an injury onOctober 29, 1914, at a hospital
|107.
|Bertalan Molnár
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|According to a Russian registry, died in captivity in Khabarovsk on September 9, 1915
|108.
|Ernő Molnár
|lieutenant
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 12
|Nagykapos
|1886
|no information
|109.
|Bernát Nagy
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 91
|no information
|27 years old
|no information
|110.
|Miklós Nagy
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|34 years old
|no information
|111.
|Béla Németh
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász (Berehove)
|1898
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on October 18, 1918 at the hospital of Sopron
|112.
|Ferenc Orgován
|infantryman
|no information
|no information
|30 years old
|no information
|113.
|János Pancsira
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 66
|Ófalu
|1891
|According to the regiment report, went missing between Jine 1 and 10, 1916 at Novosiolka
|114.
|Ferenc Papp
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 5
|no information
|36 years old
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
|115.
|Miklós Papp
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|37 years old
|no information
|116.
|Pál Papp
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1894
|According to the loss registry No. 321 died on October 12, 1915
|117.
|Sándor Pál
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 34
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1892
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on April 9, 1918 at the hospital of Nagyvárad
|118.
|Lajos Pobránszki
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1878
|According to the loss registry No. 659 issued on April 4, 1918, was captured by Russians and internated to Pensa
|119.
|János Popovics
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|55 years old
|no information
|120.
|János Popovics
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|35 years old
|no information
|121.
|Mihály Popovics
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|25 years old
|no information
|122.
|Ferenc Preznánszki
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 34
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1896
|According to the loss registry No. 690. and the graveyard registry, died on March 8, 1918 at the epidemiology hospital of Lviv
|123.
|Sándor Preznánszky
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1892
|no information
|124.
|József Rácz
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1891
|According to the regiment report,went missing in December of1914
|125.
|Mózes Reisz
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|25 years old
|no information
|126.
|Ignác Reiter
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|24 years old
|no information
|127.
|János Riskó
|soldier
|ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|41 years old
|no information
|128.
|János Roják
|hussar
|Hussar Regiment No. 15
|Szatmárnémeti
|1885
|According to the regiment report,went missing on May 10, 1915 at Rakowiec
|129.
|József Károly Rottenstein
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1892
|According to the loss registry No. 346 and a Russian listing, dies of tuberculosis on January 1, 1915 in captivity in Krasnoyarsk
|130.
|Lajos Rosenfeld
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1895
|According to the regiment report,went missingbetween July 6 and 8, 1917 at Jamnica
|131.
|Béla Sárközy
|határvadász
|no information
|Muzsaly
|1878
|no information
|132.
|András Simon
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1889
|According to a graveyard registry, died in combat on July 28, 1915 in the battle at Koremiercy
|133.
|István Simon
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Munkács
(Mukachevo)
|1883
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died od September 1, 1915 at Skomoroczky
|134.
|Sándor Simon
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Tiszakóród
|1887
|no information
|135.
|Sándor Simon
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Barabás
|1878
|no information
|136.
|Péter Siró
|soldier
|Artillery Regiment No. 139
|Budapest
|1899
|According to na Italian registry, died on November 21, 1918in Italian captivity and was buried in Brenoban
|137.
|András Seres
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|34 years old
|no information
|138.
|István Skiza
|lance-corporal
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1892
|According to a graveyard registry, died between July 1 and 15, 1916 at Fazlovice
|139.
|Miklós Skiza
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|no information
|According to the loss registry No. 212, died between May 9 and 13, 1915 Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
|140.
|Mózes Slomovics
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 12
|Tiszakarácsonyfalva
|1870
|no information
|141.
|Ferenc Szabó
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregzsász
(Berehove)
|1891
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to an injury on May 24, 1915 at Kolmyya
|142.
|István Szabó
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 39
|no information
|38 years old
|In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name
|143.
|Sándor Szarka
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1886
|According the soldier’s death certificateand a graveyard registry, died a heroic death of a gunshot injury to the neck on September 16, 1914 at the hospital ofSátoraljaújhely
|144.
|Lajos Szappanos
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 10
|Szomotor
|1887
|According to the regiment report, died on August 27, 1914
|145.
|Vendel Szentgróti
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|55 years old
|no information
|146.
|Pál Szentléleki
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1891
|Went missing according to the regiment report received on January 28,1918
|147.
|Ferenc Szilágyi
|cadet
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|registered in Beregszász
(Berehove)
|no information
|According to the graveyard registry, died in the battle at[…] on August 5, 1915
|148.
|Bertalan Szücs
|soldier
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1873
|According to the regiment report,went missing on December 31,1916 […].
|149.
|István Tamási
|infantryman
|no information
|no information
|no information
|In the absence of data, the identity cannot be established
|150.
|József Tépli
|corporal
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1876
|According to the regiment report received on February 22, 1915, he went missing.
|151.
|András Tóth
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1876
|According to the regiment report received on February 22, 1915, he went missing.
|152.
|János Cs. Tóth
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1882
|no information
|153.
|István Varga
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1896
|According to the loss registry No. 545 issued on April 3, 1917, was captured by the Russians and internated Novosilsk
|154.
|József Varga
|no information
|no information
|no information
|31 years old
|In the absence of data, the identity cannot be established
|155.
|András Vass
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregkisfalu
|1887
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on June 16, 1916 at the hospital of Nagyvárad
|156.
|György Vaskó
|lance-corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|According to a graveyard registry, died on the northern battlefield on March 11, 1915
|157.
|Mihály Vasvári
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|23 years old
|no information
|158.
|Konrád Vaszuta
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1897
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on april 14, 1916 at Boromiany
|159.
|András Ványi
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 3/II
|no information
|1898
|no information
|160.
|József Végh
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|43 years old
|no information
|161.
|János Volf
|hunter
|Camp Hunter Battalion No. 15
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot head injury on October 19, 1916 at the hospital of Hrodna
|162.
|Pál Bani
|corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 8/6
|Nagykároly
|1877
|no information
|163.
|István Cselle
|lance-corporal
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|42 years old
|no information
|164.
|Sándor Draveczky
|sergeant
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 4
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1874
|According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of an injury on August 31, 1916 at Zarocze
|165.
|Dezső Egyes
|lance-corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Csetfalva
|1894
|no information
|166.
|Imre Gáthy
|no information
|no information
|no information
|1882
|no information
|167.
|Bertalan Kaszonyi
|corporal
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Mezővári
|1890
|no information
|168.
|Gyula Lakatos
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|no information
|no information
|According to a graveyard registry, died on March 17, 1915. Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
|169.
|József Máté
|border hunter
|Border Hunter Batalion No. 24
|no information
|34 years old
|Bled out due to an injury caused by a grenade on July 21, 1940. Place of birth was not disclosed.
|170.
|József Miklósi
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|no information
|171.
|Bertalan Nagy
|no information
|no information
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1890
|no information
|172.
|Gusztáv Nagy
|hunter
|Camp Hunter Battalion No. 29
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1896
|According to the regiment report, went missing on June 17, 1916
|173.
|Kálmán Paksy
|ensign
|Army Infantry Regiment No. 11
|no information
|no information
|According to a graveyard registry,went missing on June 17,1916
|174.
|Bertalan Pálóczi
|artilleryman
|Artillery Regiment No. 18
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1893
|According to a hospital report, died of tuberculosis on April 12, 1918 at the hospital of Beregszász
|175.
|Ignác Spitz
|infantryman
|Infantry Regiment No. 65
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1898
|no information
|176.
|Márton Szircsák
|lance-corporal
|ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 11
|Beregszász
(Berehove)
|1897
|According to a graveyard registry, died between July 1 and 10, 1916 at Koropiecz
Imre Szakál
Sources and literature
Sources
State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast (Державний архів Закарпатської області)
Fond 67. – The Documents of the Mayor of the Town of Berehovo (Берегівський бургомістр, м. Берегово, Бережської жупи, 1938-1944)
Fond 108. – Berehovo Town Notary Office (Берегівське міське нотарське управління, м. Берегове, 1919 – 1939)
Literature
Csanádi György: Sorsfordító évek sodrásában. Fejezetek Beregvidék történelmi múltjából. (The twists and turns of destiny. Chapters from the historical past of Bereg district) PoliPrint, Ungvár, 2004.
Csatáry György: Beregszász első köztéri emlékműve (The first public monument of Beregszász) In: Pánsíp 1994/4.
Fedinec Csilla – Csernicskó István: Az Ukrajnából száműzött Lenin. Európai út a kommunizmus öröksége nélkül? (Lenin exiled from Ukraine. A European way without the legacy of communism?) In: REGIO 2016.
Pierre Nora: Emlékezet és történelem között. Válogatott tanulmányok (Between memory and history. Selected studies), Napvilág Kiadó, Budapest, 2010.
Somfay Örs: Az I. világháború magyar vonatkozású köztéri, valamint közösségi hősi emlékei és ezek adatbázisa. (Hungarian-related public and community heroic relics of World War I and their database) Doktori értekezés, Pázmány Péter Katolikus Egyetem Bölcsészettudományi Kar Történelemtudományi Doktori Iskola Gazdaság-, régió- és politikatörténeti műhely, Budapest, 2012.
Suslik Ádám: Az északkeleti vármegyék veszteségei az első világháborúban a cs. és kir., valamint a honvéd gyalogos ezredek adatai alapján 1914-1915 között (The losses of the northeastern counties in the First World War on the basis of the data of theimperial and royal army infantry regiments between 1914-1915) In: Peter Konya (szerk.) PRVÁ SVETOVÁ VOJNA V KARPATOCH – ELSŐ VILÁGHABORÚ A KÁRPÁTOKBAN – ПЕРША СВІТОВА ВІЙНА В КАРПАТАХ, Presov: Prešov University, 2016.
Zeidler Miklós: A magyar irredenta kultusz a két világháború között. (The Hungarian irredentistcult between the two world wars) Teleki László Alapítvány, Budapest, 2002.