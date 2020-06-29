The memory of the soldiers from Beregszász fallen in the First World War

On May 19, 2017, the audience of the town of Beregszász (Berehove) was able to take over the renewed Heroes’ Square. During the two decades of independent Ukraine, the overall image of the park at the heart of the town deteriorated day by day: the sight of shattered benches, wild vegetation and incomplete public lighting greeted the pedestrian.

The renewal affected the Soviet heroic monument in the middle of the square, from which the Soviet symbols were removed. The management of the town could not have acted otherwise, since according to the law 317-VIII of 2015 “On the Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist Totalitarian Regimes and the Prohibition of Their Symbols”, public memories of the Soviet era are to be removed throughout Ukraine. In this way, the heroic monument, now free from traces of communist ideology, preserves the memory of the Soviet soldiers who fell during the takeover of the area in the autumn of 1944. But what connection does this have to the local casualties of the First World War? The monument to the soldiers of the 4th Ukrainian “liberator” Front was erected in the summer of 1945, and the memory of the Hungarian community in Berehove preserves that fact that it was made on the basis of the heroic monument that was to preserve the memory of those who fought and fell in the First World War, and was decorated with the Hungarian national flag. One square, two wars, three countries, three memory policies.

On May 31, 1942, in the main square of Beregszász, the heroic monument decorated with the national flag was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Government Adviser István Polchy, State Secretary Tibor Pataki, Deputy Ishpan Zoltán Fekésházy and Mayor Kálmán Hubay. On July 13, 1941, the Beregszász Representative Board decided to erect a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Great War in Beregszász. The erection of the monument financed from public donations also meant the arrangement of the main square of Beregszász. The market, which had been operating there until then, was relocated, the area was landscaped, and the new square was named after Lajos Kossuth. The heroic monument was combined with a national flag, and the sculptor Ferenc Varga from Budapest was commissioned to build it. By the way, the placement of the national flag was an important element of the Hungarian irrendentist movement of the time, so the heroic monument of Beregszász not only intended to remind of the fallen soldiers of the First World War, but also indicated the revisionist aspirations of the time.

A tender was issued for the construction of the monument, which had to be completed as soon as possible on the instructions of the representative body, as according to the document of the decision: „ […] the erection of the National Flag, united with the Heroes’ Monument, is a long-standing desire of the public of the town of Beregszász, conceived immediately upon liberation, and is also an honorary and even a statutory duty: the procrastination must end at all costs […] „

According to the plans, the works should have been completed by November 9, 1941, so the handover could have taken place on the anniversary of the city’s return to Hungary. However, this was only done with a delay of half a year. The monument, made of gray granite, consisted of two parts, each consisting of three arches. In each of its columns stones from the most important historical monuments of Bereg County were placed, on which a memorial plaque indicated the place of origin of the stone and its historical relevance. Between the arched parts, a pole of the national flag was placed on an obelisk resting on four columns. On the white obelisk of the monument there is a text “Dulce et decorum est pro patria morti!” meaning “It is a sweet and glorious thing to die for the homeland”. Interestingly, apart from this inscription, no other feature on the monument revealed that it was erected in honour of the soldiers who fell in the world war. It is noteworthy that the list of people from Beregszász who had fallen in the war was not placed on the memorial, despite the fact that it was included in the original plans. One possible reason for this is that the monument was not only intended for the fallen soldiers of the First World War, but also for the names of the Beregszász victims of another war that was already raging. This is also evidenced by an excerpt from Mayor Kálmán Hubay’s call to public donations, which were essential for the erection of the monument: “In the World War of 1914-18 and today, in the bloody Russian fields, many people from Beregszász gave and are giving their lives for their homeland and a better Hungarian future.” The list of Beregszász victims was made available to the Beregszász city administration by the 22nd Department of the Royal Hungarian Ministry of Defense in April of 1942. The list of 176 names contained those who were residents of Beregszász at the time of their conscription and disappeared without a trace or were proven to have died during the world war.

The commemoration of those who died in the First World War in Beregszász did not occur until 1941. On August 13, 1935, the Beregszász representative body, then led by Jenő Ortutay, made a resolution on the compilation of a publication entitled The Book of Remembrance of the Soldiers. With the help of questionnaires, Beregszász officials compiled a list of those who fell or disappeared without a trace, whose families were still living in the settlement. In addition to the questionnaires, short recollections of family members were recorded, photos were collected, and survivors were also visited, some of whom remembered the years of the Great War in shorter, others in longer written memories.

The list, compiled in 1936, contains data on 107 war victims. The difference between the 1936 and 1942 lists presumably stems from the fact that while earlier Beregszász officials only collected data on persons whose families lived in Beregszász after the war, the 1942 list prepared by the Ministry of Defense included all of those who disappeared or fell in the war and had Beregszász jurisdiction at the time of their conscription. Another difference is the fact that while the list compiled by the ministry includes only those who died during the war, the survey among families also included those who died at home as a result of an injury sustained in the war. Taking the two lists together, we have information on 204 people who fell, disappeared without a trace or died as a result of an injury sustained in the war.

The two lists are presented below in a separate, edited form. Both lists contain the personal details of the fallen, the rank and the name of the military body, as well as the circumstances of his disappearance or death, if known, of course. The majority of the fallen soldiers are from the Imperial and Royal Infantry Regiment No. 65 founded in the 1860s in Munkács, as well as Infantry Regiment No. 11, also set up in Munkács. Most of the soldiers fell or were taken prisoner on the Eastern Front, the youngest of whom was 18 and the oldest 55 years old. In terms of their occupation, there were farmers, spice shop owners, cart drivers, tailors, shoemakers, accountants, opera singers etc. among them. Questionnaires from the 1936 collection also show that many of the veterans became incapable of work, and families were severely affected by the long term effects of the war. Imre Barta, a timber merchant born in 1885, was one of the lucky ones from Beregszász who could return home from the First World War alive and without serious injuries. During the 1936 data collection, he filled in a data request form in which he described his war memories in detail, including the everyday life in Japanese captivity. He concluded his recollection with the following lines: “War brings misery, suffering and humiliation even to those who have fought in the first line for the well-being of nations by sacrificing their lives.”

Pierre Nora writes, “Even as traditional memory disappears, we feel obliged assiduously to collect remains, testimonies, documents, images, speeches, any visible signs of what has been, as if this burgeoning dossier were to be called upon to furnish some proof to who knows what tribunal of history.” Between the two world wars, the memory of the Beregszász soldiers who fell in the Great War was still alive, in the 1940s the public wanted them to be remembered according to the political mood of the time, and after the Second World War there was no political will to preserve their memory. The only essential aim of this study is to preserve, at least in this form, the names of those to whom death was brought by the cataclysm that marked the beginning of the 20th century.

A list of residents of Beregszász who fell or went missing during World War I created in 1936

(State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast, Fond No. 108, Opis No. 7, Unit 427)

No. Name Regiment Rank Age Time of death/date of disappearance Place of death 1. Mihály Algács-Nyíri Horse Regiment No. 14 soldier 19 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 2. János Artimovics Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 24 31.12.1917 Russian battlefield 3. Benő Bacskó Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 corporal 29 1915.03.27 illegible handwriting 4. Géza Bálint Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 26 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 5. Sándor Balog Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 23 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 6. Mihály Balogh Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 22 30.12.1918 Russian battlefield 7. János Belián Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 35 30.12.1919 Russian battlefield 8. Zsigmond Beregi (Manskopf) Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 31 31.12.1920 Russia 9. József Berky Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 43 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 10. József Berdics Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 44 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 11. Ferenc Bégányi Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 18 18.12.1917 Romania 12. Mihály Birgány Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 corporal 33 28.05.1918 illegible handwriting 13. Lajos Bosnyák Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 40 21.12.1918 Russia 14. Sándor Csapó no information sailor 24 02.12.1916 illegible handwriting 15. Ludvik Csengeri Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 20 17.04.1915 illegible handwriting 16. József Csernáti Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 29 11.12.1915 in Russian captivity 17. Mihály Csók Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 39 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 18. József Dancs Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 44 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 19. Ferenc Dancs Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 24 25.12.1915 Silesia 20. Sándor Dalosi Uprising Mountain Artillery Regiment No. 6 no information 25 21.12.1916 Alessio, Albania 21. Sándor Draveczky Army Infantry Regiment No. 4 cadet 41 21.07.1916 Zarcze, Galicia 22. István Erdélyi Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 22 30.11.1916 Prosiec, Galicia 23. István Faragó Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 39 13.08.1916 Beregszász (Berehove) 24. János Fekete Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 39 13.06.1919 Silesia 25. Móricz Fenerstein Army Infantry Regiment No. 91 soldier 27 31.12.1918 Russia 26. Sámuel Friedman Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 22 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 27. Mihály Gáthy Infantry Regiment No. 65 illegible handwriting 31 04.11.1914 Kraków 28. András Gécza Army Infantry Regiment No. 12 soldier 21 31.12.1918 Italian front 29. Lajos Gyulai Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 lieutenant 36 31.12.1915 Russian captivity 30. Balázs Horváth Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 17 20.12.1917 Beregszász (Berehove) 31. János Horváth Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 41 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 32. József Hottek Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 88 no information 26 11.07.1916 Public hospital of Beregszász 33. János Chmily Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 43 21.10.1917 no information 34. Gyula Jakubovics Infantry Regiment No. 22 soldier 22 31.12.1918 Russia 35. Pál Jónás Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 30 31.12.1914 Russian battlefield 36. Bernát Katz Infantry Regiment No. 65 corporal 31 22.02.1916 Russia 37. Móricz Katz Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 31 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 38. György Kapusztej Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 31 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 39. Kálmán Krajnik Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 30 30.12.1919 Russian front 40. Ábrahám-József Kaufman Infantry Regiment No. 85 soldier 36 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 41. Viktor Kálmán, Dr. Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 ensign 25 16.06.1916 Podhajce, Galicia 42. Lajos Kázmér Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 34 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 43. Jenő-Jakab Kősztenbaum Army Infantry Regiment No. 11. soldier 36 no information illegible handwriting 44. Jakab-Ábrahám Kősztenbaum Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 39 27.01.1917 illegible handwriting 45. József Kolman Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 20 soldier 47 22.02.1918 Beregszász

(Berehove) 46. Lajos Kovács Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 40 31.12.1918 Tashkent 47. Pál Kovács Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 21 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 48. Ferenc Kónya Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 37 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 49. Sándor Kovács no information soldier 25 31.12.1917. no information 50. József Kovács Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 40 31.12.1918 Russian front 51. Béla Kondra Infantry Regiment No. 12 soldier 32 30.12.1919 Serbianbattlefield 52. Jakab Klein Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 33 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 53. Mózes Klein Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 24 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 54. Jakab-Jenő Klein Infantry Regiment No. 67 soldier 37 07.09.1916 illegible handwriting 55. Sámuel Klein Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 20 21.09.1916 Bustia, Galicia 56. József Kormos Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 38 31.12.1918 Italian captivity 57. Pinkász Krepsz Infantry Regiment No. 37 soldier 25 31.12.1918 Serbian front 58. György Korosztin Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 48 31.12.1918 Albania 59. János Kripilla (Kripta) Army Infantry Regiment No. 10 uprising army soldier 35 25.10.1916 Poliana, Romania 60. János Kustyán Army Hussar Regiment No. 6 hussar 18 01.10.1916 Romania 61. Péter Kurovszky Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 ensign 21 11.06.1916 Bohulivce 62. József Kronémer Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 27 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 63. Gáspár Lázár Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 60 no information 20 04.07.1916 Public hospital of Beregszász 64. József Máthé Army Infantry Regiment No. 9 soldier 22 24.04.1915 Russian battlefield 65. Sándor Máthé Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 39 30.08.1915 Beregszász

(Berehove) 66. Lajos Mészáros Infantry Regiment No. 34 soldier 28 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 67. Ferenc Mácsai Army Infantry Regiment No. 101 soldier 36 30.12.1918 Serbian front 68. Bernát Nagy Infantry Regiment No. 91 soldier 27 31.12.1918 Russia 69. Miklós Nagy Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 34 30.09.1917 Russian battlefield 70. Ferenc Orgován no information no information 30 30.12.1919. Russian font 71. Imre Porubanér Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 20 30.07.1916 Teschen 72. Ferencz Presznánszky Infantry Regiment No. 34 no information 21 08.05.1918 Lemberg

(Lviv) 73. Miklós Papp Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 37 31.12.1917 illegible handwriting 74. Ferenc Papp Infantry Regiment No. 5 soldier 36 31.12.1918 Russian front 75. János Popovics Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 35 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 76. János Popovics Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 55 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 77. Lajos Pobránszky Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 40 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 78. József Rácz Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 27 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 79. Antal Rákosi Infantry Regiment No. 65 illegible handwriting 31 22.12.1914 Sułoszowa, Poland 80. György Rapcsák Infantry Regiment No. 32 uprising army soldier 44 12.08.1916 Beregszász

(Berehove) 81. Mózes Reisz Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 60 soldier 25 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 82. Ignác Reiler Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 24 31.12.1918 Russian front 83. János Riskó Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 41 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 84. Lajos Rozenfeld Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 23 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 85. János Roják Hussar Regiment No. 15 hussar 33 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 86. Karácson Rusz Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 64 no information 49 11.12.1917 Beregszász

(Berehove) 87. András Simon Infantry Regiment No. 65 infantryman 25 23.07.1915 illegible handwriting 88. István Simon Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 31 01.10.1915 illegible handwriting 89. Imre Szabó Infantry Regiment No. 65 lance-corporal 23 24.05.1915 Kolomyia, Galicia 90. István Szabó Infantry Regiment No. 39 soldier 38 31.12.1918 St. Petersburg, Russia 91. József Szatmáry Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 43 04.11.1937 illegible handwriting 92. Pál Szentléleky Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 27 31.12.1918 Russia 93. Vendel Szentgróti Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 55 31.12.1919 Russian front 94. Bertalan Szűcs Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 45 31.12.1918 Serbian front 95. András Tóth Infantry Regiment No. 65 extra soldier 30 03.09.1914 Russia 96. József Tégli Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 42 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 97. József Varga no information no information 31 31.12.1919 Konstanca, Romania 98. György Vaskó Infantry Regiment No. 65 extra soldier 24 16.03.1915 Poland 99. Mihály Vasvári Infantry Regiment No. 65 infantryman 23 19.09.1914 Uhnov, Galicia 100. József Végh Infantry Regiment No. 65 soldier 43 31.12.1918 Russian front 101. János Volf Camp Hunter Battalion No. 15 lance-corporal 25 14.09.1916 Cârlibaba, Bukovina 102. János Balega Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 35 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 103. József Markóczy Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 29 31.12.1918 Russian front 104. András Seres Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 34 31.12.1918 Russian battlefield 105. Márk Sztojka Infantry Regiment No. 5 soldier 28 15.01.1916 Beregszász

(Berehove) 106. Mózes Simon (Löwenrint) Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 soldier 33 01.01.1919 Russian battlefield

A list of soldiers from Beregszász died or disappeared between 1914 and 1918

issued by the Hungarian Royal Ministry Of Defense in 1942

(State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast, Fond No. 67, Opis No 3, Unit 386)

No. Name Rank Regiment Place of birth

(Hungarian name of the settlement) Year of birth/Age Recorded information 1. Mihály Nyirga hussar Hussar Regiment No. 14 Disznóshorvát(Izsófalva) 1896 Injured, according to the loss registry issued on April8, 1917 2. Konstantin Almásy soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Nagyrákócz 1874 no information 3. Bertalan Altberger lance-corporal Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1888 no information 4. József Angalét soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1884 no information 5. János Artimovics infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 24 years old no information 6. Endre Bacsár szakaszvezető Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1882 no information 7. Benő Bacskó corporal Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information According to a graveyard registry, died on March 27, 1915 and was burried in grave no. 118 at the [illegible handwriting] cemetery. 8. István Baksay first lieutenant Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1875 According to a graveyard registry and an official notification, died on August 31, 1916 at Wojni 9. Ferenc Balla corporal Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Csaroda 1874 According to an official notification, died o August 26, 1916 at the local military hospital No. 19 in Bratislava 10. János Balega soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 35 years old no information 11. Mihály Balogh infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 22 years old no information 12. Sándor Balog infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 23 years old no information 13. Géza Bálint infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 26 years old no information 14. János Belián infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 35 years old no information 15. József Berditz soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 44 years old no information 16. Zsigmond Beregi cadet ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 21 Beregszász

(Berehove) approx. 38 years old According to a graveyard registry, died of typhus in February in Russian captivity, in Alchinsk 17. József Berky infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 43 years old no information 18. Antal Berta infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 12 no information no information no information 19. Ferenc Bégányi uprising soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 17 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1898 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death (from a wound) on September 18, 1917, at the [illegible handwriting] strait. 20. Mihály Birgány corporal Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1881 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on May 28, 1915 at Crosno 21. István Birta titularlance-corporal Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1894 According to the loss registry No. 549 issued on April 12, 1917, was captured by the Russians; the place of internment is not disclosed 22. Lajos Biró infantryman no information no information no information In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name 23. Lajos Bosnyák titularlance-corporal UprisingInfantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1878 Went missing, according to the regiment report received on February 21, 1915 24. Sándor Csapó no information Danube Steamship Company Beregszász

(Berehove) 1892 According to the soldier’s death certificate , drowned in the Sabaci district on November 3, 1916 25. Sándor Cseh corporal Infantry Regiment No. 32 no information 1899 no information 26. Lajos Csengeri no information Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1894 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died at Rudniki on April 17, 1915 27. József Cselle infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 37 Hetyen no information According to the regiment report, went missing at Lobachevka on July 21, 1916 28. Károly Csele no information no information no information no information no information 29. József Csernáti no information Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1885 According to a Russian registry received in 1916, was held in Russian captivity and internated to Samarkand 30. Mihály Csók soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 39 years old no information 31. József Dancs no information Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information According to a private notification received on April 7, 1916, was captured by the Russians and internated to [illegible handwriting] 32. Ferenc Dancs infantryman 65. Infantry Regiment no information no information According to a private notification received on December 14, was captured by the Russians and internated to Voronyezh 33. András Diglics artilleryman [illegible handwriting] Beregszász

(Berehove) 1891 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of meningitis on December 4, 1917 at the hospital of Miskolc 34. Sándor Fatul hussar Hussar Regiment No. 5 Nagysomkút 1887 no information 35. Balázs Fekete infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 1890 no information 36. nobleman János Fekete soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 39 years old no information 37. Sándor Fekete infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 1884 no information 38. János Dániel Ferenczi lance-corporal Hussar Regiment No. 5 Komlós 1892 According to the soldier’s death certificate, on January 16, 1917 [illegible handwriting] 39. Ignác Friedmann uprising soldier Uprising Infantry Regiment No. 5 Tarpa 1883 According to the regiment report, went missing on July 21, 1917 40. Ignác Friedman infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1895 According to the regiment report, went missing at the Russian battlefield on between June 5 and 7, 1916 41. József Friedmann infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Munkács

(Mukachevo) 1881 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the head onApril 13, 1916 at Popova Monyka 42. Sámuel Friedman infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 22 years old no information 43. József Gál hussar Hussar Regiment No. 14 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1881 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of cholera on July 17, 1915at the Halychreserve hospital No. 2 44. Béla Gáthy no information Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1882 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of cholera on October 16, 1914 in Hajasd 45. Kálmán György Gáthy first lieutenant Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1873 no information 46. Mihály Gáthy no information Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1883 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tetanus on November 4, 1914in Krakow 47. Simon Gelbermann infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 1894 According to the regiment report, went missing between June 5 and 7,near Taskowiez 48. András Gécza infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 12 no information 21 years old no information 49. Lajos Gyulai lieutenant Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Sátoraljaújhely 1879 According to the regiment report and the loss registry No. 526,was wounded and captured by the Russians on October 11, 1915, and, according to private information, died during the same year 50. György Hamar soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 1873 no information 51. József Hamar soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 1883 no information 52. Bernát Hezskó soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Nagytarna 1873 no information 53. István Horváth e.é.ö. Infantry Regiment No. 92 Hete 1896 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died in captivity on February23, 1917 in Asinara 54. János Horváth soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 41 years old In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name 55. Zoltán Pálóczi Horváth cadet Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information According to a graveyard registry, dies on December 7, 1916 and was buried in grave No. 1. of the reformed cemetery of Beregszász 56. Pál Inglik soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Fehérgyarmat 1873 no information 57. Gyula Izsák ensign Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information According to the regiment report, went missing on June 14, 1916 58. Gyula Jakubovics soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 22 no information 22 years old no information 59. Pál Jónás infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 30 years old no information 60. Béla Kandra soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 12 no information 32 years old no information 61. György Kapusztej infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Dunkófalva 1887 According to a loss registry No. 256 issued on September 7, 1915, was captured by the Russians and internated to Moscow 62. Gyula Kassay infantryman no information no information no information no information 63. József Kassay infantryman no information no information no information no information 64. Bertalan Kaszonyi infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information no information According to the regiment report, went missing between May 11 and 13, 1915. Place and date of birth were not disclosed. 65. Móricz Katz infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 31 years old no information 66. Ábrahám József Kaufman infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 85 no information no information According to the regiment report, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the stomach on June 22, 1915 in Premyslben Place and date of birth were not disclosed. 67. Dr. Miklós Kálmán ensign Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the stomach on June 16, 1916, at Podhajce 68. István Károlyi soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information no information 69. Lajos Kázmér soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 34 years old no information 70. Sándor Kecskés soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1889 no information 71. István Kedvek titularcorporal Infantry Regiment No. 65 Budapest 1891 According to the regiment report, went missing on August 27, 1914 72. noblemanIstván Kiss first lieutenant Infantry Regiment No. 25 Munkács

(Mukachevo) 1890 According to the soldier’s death certificate,went missing on June 15,1918 73. Jakab Klein soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Munkács

(Mukachevo) 33 years old no information 74. Mózes Klein infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 24 years old no information 75. András Komár soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 9 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1877 According to the regiment report,went missing on June 13,1916 at the Strypa 76. József Komári no information no information no information no information According to a Russian registry, died in captivity on October 3, 1915 in Tsehernikoffban. Place, date of birth, and regiment were not disclosed. 77. Ferenc Kónya infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 37 years old no information 78. József Kormos soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 38 years old no information 79. György Korosztin no information no information no information 48 years old no information 80. István Kosztyu infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Macsola 1893 no information 81. József Kovács soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 40 years old In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name. 82. Lajos Kovács soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 40 years old In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name. 83. Pál Kovács infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1897 According to the regiment report,went missing on June 7, 1916 near Brovary 84. Pál Kovács infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 21 years old no information 85. Sándor Kovács infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 25 years old In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name. 86. Kálmán Krajnik infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 30 years old no information 87. Pinkász Krepsz infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 37 no information 27 years old no information 88. József Kronémer infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 27 years old no information 89. Ferenc Kun soldier Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information Identity cannot be established in the absence of place and year of birth. 90. Péter Kurovszky ensign Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1894 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on June 11, 1916[illegible handwriting] 91. János Kustyán hussar Hussar Regiment No. 5 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1897 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot to the head on November 1, at Nazgra 92. István László soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1886 no information 93. János Lipej infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1886 no information 94. Bálint Lőrincz corporal Infantry Regiment No. 34 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on December 28, 1914 at Konstantinow 95. Sándor Lőrincz infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 34 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1897 no information 96. Mózes Simon Lőwenvirth soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 33 years old no information 97. János Lukács infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Nagyhalas? 1892 According to a graveyard registry: No.10/8 on February 1, 1915 98. Sándor Lukács infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 1895 no information 99. József Markóczy soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 29 years old no information 100. Sándor Matavovszky lieutenant Army Infantry Regiment No. 7 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1894 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on the hills of[illegible handwriting] on August 10, 1917 101. Ferenc Mácsai soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 301 Szentes 33 years old According to a graveyard registry, died on September 14, 1915 and was buried in Kozlov 102. István Mándy infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1881 no information 103. József Máthé soldier ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 9 Beregszász

(Berehove) 22 years old no information 104. József Mayer no information Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1885 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of sepsis due to a gunshot chest wound on May 26, 1915 at Nyitra-[…] 105. Lajos Mészáros infantryman Army Infantry Regiment No. 34 no information no information According to the regiment report issued on January 5, 1915,went missing. Place and date of birth were not disclosed. 106. Ágoston Mikó infantryman Army Infantry Regiment No. 5 [illegible handwriting] 1891 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to an injury onOctober 29, 1914, at a hospital 107. Bertalan Molnár soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 According to a Russian registry, died in captivity in Khabarovsk on September 9, 1915 108. Ernő Molnár lieutenant Army Infantry Regiment No. 12 Nagykapos 1886 no information 109. Bernát Nagy infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 91 no information 27 years old no information 110. Miklós Nagy infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 34 years old no information 111. Béla Németh soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász (Berehove) 1898 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on October 18, 1918 at the hospital of Sopron 112. Ferenc Orgován infantryman no information no information 30 years old no information 113. János Pancsira infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 66 Ófalu 1891 According to the regiment report, went missing between Jine 1 and 10, 1916 at Novosiolka 114. Ferenc Papp infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 5 no information 36 years old In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name. 115. Miklós Papp infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 37 years old no information 116. Pál Papp infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1894 According to the loss registry No. 321 died on October 12, 1915 117. Sándor Pál infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 34 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1892 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on April 9, 1918 at the hospital of Nagyvárad 118. Lajos Pobránszki infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1878 According to the loss registry No. 659 issued on April 4, 1918, was captured by Russians and internated to Pensa 119. János Popovics infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 55 years old no information 120. János Popovics infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 35 years old no information 121. Mihály Popovics infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 25 years old no information 122. Ferenc Preznánszki infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 34 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1896 According to the loss registry No. 690. and the graveyard registry, died on March 8, 1918 at the epidemiology hospital of Lviv 123. Sándor Preznánszky infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1892 no information 124. József Rácz infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1891 According to the regiment report,went missing in December of1914 125. Mózes Reisz infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 25 years old no information 126. Ignác Reiter infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 24 years old no information 127. János Riskó soldier ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 11 no information 41 years old no information 128. János Roják hussar Hussar Regiment No. 15 Szatmárnémeti 1885 According to the regiment report,went missing on May 10, 1915 at Rakowiec 129. József Károly Rottenstein infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1892 According to the loss registry No. 346 and a Russian listing, dies of tuberculosis on January 1, 1915 in captivity in Krasnoyarsk 130. Lajos Rosenfeld infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1895 According to the regiment report,went missingbetween July 6 and 8, 1917 at Jamnica 131. Béla Sárközy határvadász no information Muzsaly 1878 no information 132. András Simon infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1889 According to a graveyard registry, died in combat on July 28, 1915 in the battle at Koremiercy 133. István Simon infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Munkács

(Mukachevo) 1883 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died od September 1, 1915 at Skomoroczky 134. Sándor Simon infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Tiszakóród 1887 no information 135. Sándor Simon infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Barabás 1878 no information 136. Péter Siró soldier Artillery Regiment No. 139 Budapest 1899 According to na Italian registry, died on November 21, 1918in Italian captivity and was buried in Brenoban 137. András Seres soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 34 years old no information 138. István Skiza lance-corporal Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1892 According to a graveyard registry, died between July 1 and 15, 1916 at Fazlovice 139. Miklós Skiza infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information no information According to the loss registry No. 212, died between May 9 and 13, 1915 Place and date of birth were not disclosed. 140. Mózes Slomovics infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 12 Tiszakarácsonyfalva 1870 no information 141. Ferenc Szabó infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregzsász

(Berehove) 1891 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to an injury on May 24, 1915 at Kolmyya 142. István Szabó infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 39 no information 38 years old In the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name 143. Sándor Szarka soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1886 According the soldier’s death certificateand a graveyard registry, died a heroic death of a gunshot injury to the neck on September 16, 1914 at the hospital ofSátoraljaújhely 144. Lajos Szappanos soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 10 Szomotor 1887 According to the regiment report, died on August 27, 1914 145. Vendel Szentgróti soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 55 years old no information 146. Pál Szentléleki infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1891 Went missing according to the regiment report received on January 28,1918 147. Ferenc Szilágyi cadet Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 registered in Beregszász

(Berehove) no information According to the graveyard registry, died in the battle at[…] on August 5, 1915 148. Bertalan Szücs soldier Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1873 According to the regiment report,went missing on December 31,1916 […]. 149. István Tamási infantryman no information no information no information In the absence of data, the identity cannot be established 150. József Tépli corporal Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1876 According to the regiment report received on February 22, 1915, he went missing. 151. András Tóth infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1876 According to the regiment report received on February 22, 1915, he went missing. 152. János Cs. Tóth infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1882 no information 153. István Varga infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1896 According to the loss registry No. 545 issued on April 3, 1917, was captured by the Russians and internated Novosilsk 154. József Varga no information no information no information 31 years old In the absence of data, the identity cannot be established 155. András Vass infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregkisfalu 1887 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on June 16, 1916 at the hospital of Nagyvárad 156. György Vaskó lance-corporal Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 According to a graveyard registry, died on the northern battlefield on March 11, 1915 157. Mihály Vasvári infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 23 years old no information 158. Konrád Vaszuta infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1897 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on april 14, 1916 at Boromiany 159. András Ványi infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 3/II no information 1898 no information 160. József Végh infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information 43 years old no information 161. János Volf hunter Camp Hunter Battalion No. 15 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot head injury on October 19, 1916 at the hospital of Hrodna 162. Pál Bani corporal Infantry Regiment No. 8/6 Nagykároly 1877 no information 163. István Cselle lance-corporal Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information 42 years old no information 164. Sándor Draveczky sergeant Army Infantry Regiment No. 4 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1874 According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of an injury on August 31, 1916 at Zarocze 165. Dezső Egyes lance-corporal Infantry Regiment No. 65 Csetfalva 1894 no information 166. Imre Gáthy no information no information no information 1882 no information 167. Bertalan Kaszonyi corporal Infantry Regiment No. 65 Mezővári 1890 no information 168. Gyula Lakatos infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 no information no information According to a graveyard registry, died on March 17, 1915. Place and date of birth were not disclosed. 169. József Máté border hunter Border Hunter Batalion No. 24 no information 34 years old Bled out due to an injury caused by a grenade on July 21, 1940. Place of birth was not disclosed. 170. József Miklósi infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 no information 171. Bertalan Nagy no information no information Beregszász

(Berehove) 1890 no information 172. Gusztáv Nagy hunter Camp Hunter Battalion No. 29 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1896 According to the regiment report, went missing on June 17, 1916 173. Kálmán Paksy ensign Army Infantry Regiment No. 11 no information no information According to a graveyard registry,went missing on June 17,1916 174. Bertalan Pálóczi artilleryman Artillery Regiment No. 18 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1893 According to a hospital report, died of tuberculosis on April 12, 1918 at the hospital of Beregszász 175. Ignác Spitz infantryman Infantry Regiment No. 65 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1898 no information 176. Márton Szircsák lance-corporal ArmyInfantry Regiment No. 11 Beregszász

(Berehove) 1897 According to a graveyard registry, died between July 1 and 10, 1916 at Koropiecz

Imre Szakál

