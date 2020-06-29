Legfrissebb híreink
Tudósító
Kezdőlap » News » The memory of the soldiers from Beregszász fallen in the First World War
A beregszászi hősi emlékmű napjainkban (Fotó: Szakál Imre) The heroic monument of Berehove in the present day (photographed by the author)

The memory of the soldiers from Beregszász fallen in the First World War

Szerkesztő: Gál Adél News 2020-06-29 0 40 megtekintés

On May 19, 2017, the audience of the town of Beregszász (Berehove) was able to take over the renewed Heroes’ Square. During the two decades of independent Ukraine, the overall image of the park at the heart of the town deteriorated day by day: the sight of shattered benches, wild vegetation and incomplete public lighting greeted the pedestrian.

The renewal affected the Soviet heroic monument in the middle of the square, from which the Soviet symbols were removed. The management of the town could not have acted otherwise, since according to the law 317-VIII of 2015 “On the Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist Totalitarian Regimes and the Prohibition of Their Symbols”, public memories of the Soviet era are to be removed throughout Ukraine. In this way, the heroic monument, now free from traces of communist ideology, preserves the memory of the Soviet soldiers who fell during the takeover of the area in the autumn of 1944. But what connection does this have to the local casualties of the First World War? The monument to the soldiers of the 4th Ukrainian “liberator” Front was erected in the summer of 1945, and the memory of the Hungarian community in Berehove preserves that fact that it was made on the basis of the heroic monument that was to preserve the memory of those who fought and fell in the First World War, and was decorated with the Hungarian national flag. One square, two wars, three countries, three memory policies.

On May 31, 1942, in the main square of Beregszász, the heroic monument decorated with the national flag was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Government Adviser István Polchy, State Secretary Tibor Pataki, Deputy Ishpan Zoltán Fekésházy and Mayor Kálmán Hubay. On July 13, 1941, the Beregszász Representative Board decided to erect a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Great War in Beregszász. The erection of the monument financed from public donations also meant the arrangement of the main square of Beregszász. The market, which had been operating there until then, was relocated, the area was landscaped, and the new square was named after Lajos Kossuth. The heroic monument was combined with a national flag, and the sculptor Ferenc Varga from Budapest was commissioned to build it. By the way, the placement of the national flag was an important element of the Hungarian irrendentist movement of the time, so the heroic monument of Beregszász not only intended to remind of the fallen soldiers of the First World War, but also indicated the revisionist aspirations of the time.

A tender was issued for the construction of the monument, which had to be completed as soon as possible on the instructions of the representative body, as according to the document of the decision: „ […] the erection of the National Flag, united with the Heroes’ Monument, is a long-standing desire of the public of the town of Beregszász, conceived immediately upon liberation, and is also an honorary and even a statutory duty: the procrastination must end at all costs […] „

According to the plans, the works should have been completed by November 9, 1941, so the handover could have taken place on the anniversary of the city’s return to Hungary. However, this was only done with a delay of half a year. The monument, made of gray granite, consisted of two parts, each consisting of three arches. In each of its columns stones from the most important historical monuments of Bereg County were placed, on which a memorial plaque indicated the place of origin of the stone and its historical relevance. Between the arched parts, a pole of the national flag was placed on an obelisk resting on four columns. On the white obelisk of the monument there is a text “Dulce et decorum est pro patria morti!” meaning “It is a sweet and glorious thing to die for the homeland”. Interestingly, apart from this inscription, no other feature on the monument revealed that it was erected in honour of the soldiers who fell in the world war. It is noteworthy that the list of people from Beregszász who had fallen in the war was not placed on the memorial, despite the fact that it was included in the original plans. One possible reason for this is that the monument was not only intended for the fallen soldiers of the First World War, but also for the names of the Beregszász victims of another war that was already raging. This is also evidenced by an excerpt from Mayor Kálmán Hubay’s call to public donations, which were essential for the erection of the monument: “In the World War of 1914-18 and today, in the bloody Russian fields, many people from Beregszász gave and are giving their lives for their homeland and a better Hungarian future.” The list of Beregszász victims was made available to the Beregszász city administration by the 22nd Department of the Royal Hungarian Ministry of Defense in April of 1942. The list of 176 names contained those who were residents of Beregszász at the time of their conscription and disappeared without a trace or were proven to have died during the world war.

The commemoration of those who died in the First World War in Beregszász did not occur until 1941. On August 13, 1935, the Beregszász representative body, then led by Jenő Ortutay, made a resolution on the compilation of a publication entitled The Book of Remembrance of the Soldiers. With the help of questionnaires, Beregszász officials compiled a list of those who fell or disappeared without a trace, whose families were still living in the settlement. In addition to the questionnaires, short recollections of family members were recorded, photos were collected, and survivors were also visited, some of whom remembered the years of the Great War in shorter, others in longer written memories.

The list, compiled in 1936, contains data on 107 war victims. The difference between the 1936 and 1942 lists presumably stems from the fact that while earlier Beregszász officials only collected data on persons whose families lived in Beregszász after the war, the 1942 list prepared by the Ministry of Defense included all of those who disappeared or fell in the war and had Beregszász jurisdiction at the time of their conscription. Another difference is the fact that while the list compiled by the ministry includes only those who died during the war, the survey among families also included those who died at home as a result of an injury sustained in the war. Taking the two lists together, we have information on 204 people who fell, disappeared without a trace or died as a result of an injury sustained in the war.

The two lists are presented below in a separate, edited form. Both lists contain the personal details of the fallen, the rank and the name of the military body, as well as the circumstances of his disappearance or death, if known, of course. The majority of the fallen soldiers are from the Imperial and Royal Infantry Regiment No. 65 founded in the 1860s in Munkács, as well as Infantry Regiment No. 11, also set up in Munkács. Most of the soldiers fell or were taken prisoner on the Eastern Front, the youngest of whom was 18 and the oldest 55 years old. In terms of their occupation, there were farmers, spice shop owners, cart drivers, tailors, shoemakers, accountants, opera singers etc. among them. Questionnaires from the 1936 collection also show that many of the veterans became incapable of work, and families were severely affected by the long term effects of the war. Imre Barta, a timber merchant born in 1885, was one of the lucky ones from Beregszász who could return home from the First World War alive and without serious injuries. During the 1936 data collection, he filled in a data request form in which he described his war memories in detail, including the everyday life in Japanese captivity. He concluded his recollection with the following lines: “War brings misery, suffering and humiliation even to those who have fought in the first line for the well-being of nations by sacrificing their lives.”

Pierre Nora writes, “Even as traditional memory disappears, we feel obliged assiduously to collect remains, testimonies, documents, images, speeches, any visible signs of what has been, as if this burgeoning dossier were to be called upon to furnish some proof to who knows what tribunal of history.” Between the two world wars, the memory of the Beregszász soldiers who fell in the Great War was still alive, in the 1940s the public wanted them to be remembered according to the political mood of the time, and after the Second World War there was no political will to preserve their memory. The only essential aim of this study is to preserve, at least in this form, the names of those to whom death was brought by the cataclysm that marked the beginning of the 20th century.

A list of residents of Beregszász who fell or went missing during World War I created in 1936
(State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast, Fond No. 108, Opis No. 7, Unit 427)

No.NameRegimentRankAgeTime of death/date of disappearancePlace of death
1.Mihály Algács-NyíriHorse Regiment No. 14soldier1931.12.1918Russian battlefield
2.János ArtimovicsInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2431.12.1917Russian battlefield
3.Benő BacskóArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11corporal291915.03.27illegible handwriting
4.Géza BálintInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2631.12.1918Russian battlefield
5.Sándor BalogInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2331.12.1918Russian battlefield
6.Mihály BaloghInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2230.12.1918Russian battlefield
7.János BeliánInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3530.12.1919Russian battlefield
8.Zsigmond Beregi (Manskopf)Infantry Regiment No. 65soldier3131.12.1920Russia
9.József BerkyInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier4331.12.1918Russian battlefield
10.József BerdicsArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4431.12.1918Russian battlefield
11.Ferenc BégányiArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier1818.12.1917Romania
12.Mihály BirgányArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11corporal3328.05.1918illegible handwriting
13.Lajos BosnyákArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4021.12.1918Russia
14.Sándor Csapóno informationsailor2402.12.1916illegible handwriting
15.Ludvik CsengeriInfantry Regiment No. 65no information2017.04.1915illegible handwriting
16.József CsernátiArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information2911.12.1915in Russian captivity
17.Mihály CsókArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3931.12.1918Russian battlefield
18.József DancsArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4431.12.1918Russian battlefield
19.Ferenc DancsInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2425.12.1915Silesia
20.Sándor DalosiUprising Mountain Artillery Regiment No. 6no information2521.12.1916Alessio, Albania
21.Sándor DraveczkyArmy Infantry Regiment No. 4cadet4121.07.1916Zarcze, Galicia
22.István ErdélyiInfantry Regiment No. 65no information2230.11.1916Prosiec, Galicia
23.István FaragóArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information3913.08.1916Beregszász (Berehove)
24.János FeketeArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3913.06.1919Silesia
25.Móricz FenersteinArmy Infantry Regiment No. 91soldier2731.12.1918Russia
26.Sámuel FriedmanInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2231.12.1918Russian battlefield
27.Mihály GáthyInfantry Regiment No. 65illegible handwriting3104.11.1914Kraków
28.András GéczaArmy Infantry Regiment No. 12soldier2131.12.1918Italian front
29.Lajos GyulaiArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11lieutenant3631.12.1915Russian captivity
30.Balázs HorváthArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information1720.12.1917Beregszász (Berehove)
31.János HorváthArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4131.12.1918Russian battlefield
32.József HottekUprising Infantry Regiment No. 88no information2611.07.1916Public hospital of Beregszász
33.János ChmilyUprising Infantry Regiment No. 11no information4321.10.1917 no information
34.Gyula JakubovicsInfantry Regiment No. 22soldier2231.12.1918Russia
35.Pál JónásInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3031.12.1914Russian battlefield
36.Bernát KatzInfantry Regiment No. 65corporal3122.02.1916Russia
37.Móricz KatzInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3131.12.1918Russian battlefield
38.György KapusztejInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3131.12.1918Russian battlefield
39.Kálmán KrajnikInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3030.12.1919Russian front
40.Ábrahám-József KaufmanInfantry Regiment No. 85soldier3631.12.1918Russian battlefield
41.Viktor Kálmán, Dr.Army Infantry Regiment No. 11ensign2516.06.1916Podhajce, Galicia
42.Lajos KázmérArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3431.12.1918Russian battlefield
43.Jenő-Jakab KősztenbaumArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11.soldier36no informationillegible handwriting
44.Jakab-Ábrahám KősztenbaumArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3927.01.1917illegible handwriting
45.József KolmanUprising Infantry Regiment No. 20soldier4722.02.1918Beregszász
(Berehove)
46.Lajos KovácsArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4031.12.1918Tashkent
47.Pál KovácsInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2131.12.1918Russian battlefield
48.Ferenc KónyaInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3731.12.1918Russian battlefield
49.Sándor Kovácsno informationsoldier2531.12.1917.no information
50.József KovácsArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4031.12.1918Russian front
51.Béla KondraInfantry Regiment No. 12soldier3230.12.1919Serbianbattlefield
52.Jakab KleinArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3331.12.1918Russian battlefield
53.Mózes KleinInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2431.12.1918Russian battlefield
54.Jakab-Jenő KleinInfantry Regiment No. 67soldier3707.09.1916illegible handwriting
55.Sámuel KleinInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2021.09.1916Bustia, Galicia
56.József KormosArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3831.12.1918Italian captivity
57.Pinkász KrepszInfantry Regiment No. 37soldier2531.12.1918Serbian front
58.György KorosztinArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4831.12.1918Albania
59.János Kripilla (Kripta)Army Infantry Regiment No. 10uprising army soldier3525.10.1916Poliana, Romania
60.János KustyánArmy Hussar Regiment No. 6hussar1801.10.1916Romania
61.Péter KurovszkyArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11ensign2111.06.1916Bohulivce
62.József KronémerInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2731.12.1918Russian battlefield
63.Gáspár LázárUprising Infantry Regiment No. 60no information2004.07.1916Public hospital of Beregszász
64.József MáthéArmy Infantry Regiment No. 9soldier2224.04.1915Russian battlefield
65.Sándor MáthéArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3930.08.1915Beregszász
(Berehove)
66.Lajos MészárosInfantry Regiment No. 34soldier2831.12.1918Russian battlefield
67.Ferenc MácsaiArmy Infantry Regiment No. 101soldier3630.12.1918Serbian front
68.Bernát NagyInfantry Regiment No. 91soldier2731.12.1918Russia
69.Miklós NagyInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3430.09.1917Russian battlefield
70.Ferenc Orgovánno informationno information3030.12.1919.Russian font
71.Imre PorubanérArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information2030.07.1916Teschen
72.Ferencz PresznánszkyInfantry Regiment No. 34no information2108.05.1918Lemberg
(Lviv)
73.Miklós PappInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3731.12.1917illegible handwriting
74.Ferenc PappInfantry Regiment No. 5soldier3631.12.1918Russian front
75.János PopovicsInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier3531.12.1918Russian battlefield
76.János PopovicsInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier5531.12.1918Russian battlefield
77.Lajos PobránszkyInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier4031.12.1918Russian battlefield
78.József RáczInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2731.12.1918Russian battlefield
79.Antal RákosiInfantry Regiment No. 65illegible handwriting3122.12.1914Sułoszowa, Poland
80.György RapcsákInfantry Regiment No. 32uprising army soldier4412.08.1916Beregszász
(Berehove)
81.Mózes ReiszUprising Infantry Regiment No. 60soldier2531.12.1918Russian battlefield
82.Ignác ReilerInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2431.12.1918Russian front
83.János RiskóArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4131.12.1918Russian battlefield
84.Lajos RozenfeldInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2331.12.1918Russian battlefield
85.János RojákHussar Regiment No. 15hussar3331.12.1918Russian battlefield
86.Karácson RuszUprising Infantry Regiment No. 64no information4911.12.1917Beregszász
(Berehove)
87.András SimonInfantry Regiment No. 65infantryman2523.07.1915illegible handwriting
88.István SimonInfantry Regiment No. 65no information3101.10.1915illegible handwriting
89.Imre SzabóInfantry Regiment No. 65lance-corporal2324.05.1915Kolomyia, Galicia
90.István SzabóInfantry Regiment No. 39soldier3831.12.1918St. Petersburg, Russia
91.József SzatmáryInfantry Regiment No. 65no information4304.11.1937illegible handwriting
92.Pál SzentlélekyInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier2731.12.1918Russia
93.Vendel SzentgrótiArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier5531.12.1919Russian front
94.Bertalan SzűcsArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4531.12.1918Serbian front
95.András TóthInfantry Regiment No. 65extra soldier3003.09.1914Russia
96.József TégliArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier4231.12.1918Russian battlefield
97.József Vargano informationno information3131.12.1919Konstanca, Romania
98.György VaskóInfantry Regiment No. 65extra soldier2416.03.1915Poland
99.Mihály VasváriInfantry Regiment No. 65infantryman2319.09.1914Uhnov, Galicia
100.József VéghInfantry Regiment No. 65soldier4331.12.1918Russian front
101.János VolfCamp Hunter Battalion No. 15lance-corporal2514.09.1916Cârlibaba, Bukovina
102.János BalegaArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3531.12.1918Russian battlefield
103.József MarkóczyArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier2931.12.1918Russian front
104.András SeresArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3431.12.1918Russian battlefield
105.Márk SztojkaInfantry Regiment No. 5soldier2815.01.1916Beregszász
(Berehove)
106.Mózes Simon (Löwenrint)Army Infantry Regiment No. 11soldier3301.01.1919Russian battlefield

A list of soldiers from Beregszász died or disappeared between 1914 and 1918
issued by the Hungarian Royal Ministry Of Defense in  1942

(State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast, Fond No. 67, Opis No 3, Unit 386)

No.NameRankRegimentPlace of birth
(Hungarian name of the settlement)		Year of birth/AgeRecorded information
1.Mihály NyirgahussarHussar Regiment No. 14Disznóshorvát(Izsófalva)1896Injured, according to the loss registry issued on April8, 1917
2.Konstantin AlmásysoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Nagyrákócz1874no information
3.Bertalan Altbergerlance-corporalInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1888no information
4.József AngalétsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1884no information
5.János ArtimovicsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		24 years oldno information
6.Endre BacsárszakaszvezetőArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1882no information
7.Benő BacskócorporalArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationAccording to a graveyard registry, died on March 27, 1915 and was burried in grave no. 118 at the [illegible handwriting] cemetery.
8.István Baksayfirst lieutenantArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1875According to a graveyard registry and an official notification, died on August 31, 1916 at Wojni
9.Ferenc BallacorporalArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Csaroda1874According to an official notification, died o August 26, 1916 at the local military hospital No. 19 in Bratislava
10.János BalegasoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information35 years oldno information
11.Mihály BaloghinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information22 years oldno information
12.Sándor BaloginfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information23 years oldno information
13.Géza BálintinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information26 years oldno information
14.János BeliáninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information35 years oldno information
15.József BerditzsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information44 years oldno information
16.Zsigmond BeregicadetArmyInfantry Regiment No. 21Beregszász
(Berehove)		approx. 38 years oldAccording to a graveyard registry, died of typhus in February in Russian captivity, in Alchinsk
17.József BerkyinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information43 years oldno information
18.Antal BertainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 12no informationno informationno information
19.Ferenc Bégányiuprising soldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 17Beregszász
(Berehove)		1898According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death (from a wound) on September 18, 1917, at the [illegible handwriting] strait.
20.Mihály BirgánycorporalArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1881According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on May 28, 1915 at Crosno
21.István Birtatitularlance-corporalInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1894According to the loss registry No. 549 issued on April 12, 1917, was captured by the Russians; the place of internment is not disclosed
22.Lajos Biróinfantrymanno informationno informationno informationIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name
23.Lajos Bosnyáktitularlance-corporalUprisingInfantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1878Went missing, according to the regiment report received on February 21, 1915
24.Sándor Csapóno informationDanube Steamship CompanyBeregszász
(Berehove)		1892According to the soldier’s death certificate , drowned in the Sabaci district on November 3, 1916
25.Sándor CsehcorporalInfantry Regiment No. 32no information1899no information
26.Lajos Csengerino informationInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1894According to the soldier’s death certificate, died at Rudniki on April 17, 1915
27.József CselleinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 37Hetyenno informationAccording to the regiment report, went missing at Lobachevka on July 21, 1916
28.Károly Cseleno informationno informationno informationno informationno information
29.József Csernátino informationArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1885According to a Russian registry received in 1916, was held in Russian captivity and internated to Samarkand
30.Mihály CsóksoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information39 years oldno information
31.József Dancsno informationArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationAccording to a private notification received on April 7, 1916, was captured by the Russians and internated to  [illegible handwriting]
32.Ferenc Dancsinfantryman65. Infantry Regimentno informationno informationAccording to a private notification received on  December 14, was captured by the Russians and internated to Voronyezh
33.András Diglicsartilleryman[illegible handwriting]Beregszász
(Berehove)		1891According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of meningitis on December 4, 1917 at the hospital of Miskolc
34.Sándor FatulhussarHussar Regiment No. 5Nagysomkút1887no information
35.Balázs FeketeinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information1890no information
36.nobleman János FeketesoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information39 years oldno information
37.Sándor FeketeinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information1884no information
38.János Dániel Ferenczilance-corporalHussar Regiment No. 5Komlós1892According to the soldier’s death certificate, on January 16, 1917 [illegible handwriting]
39.Ignác Friedmannuprising soldierUprising Infantry Regiment No. 5Tarpa1883According to the regiment report, went missing on July 21, 1917
40.Ignác FriedmaninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1895According to the regiment report, went missing at the Russian battlefield on between June 5 and 7, 1916
41.József FriedmanninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Munkács
(Mukachevo)		1881According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the head onApril 13, 1916 at Popova Monyka
42.Sámuel FriedmaninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information22 years oldno information
43.József GálhussarHussar Regiment No. 14Beregszász
(Berehove)		1881According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of cholera on July 17, 1915at the Halychreserve hospital No. 2
44.Béla Gáthyno informationInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1882According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of cholera on October 16, 1914 in Hajasd
45.Kálmán György Gáthyfirst lieutenantArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1873no information
46.Mihály Gáthyno informationInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1883According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tetanus on November 4, 1914in Krakow
47.Simon GelbermanninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information1894According to the regiment report, went missing between June 5 and 7,near Taskowiez
48.András GéczainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 12no information21 years oldno information
49.Lajos GyulailieutenantArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Sátoraljaújhely1879According to the regiment report and the loss registry No. 526,was wounded and captured by the Russians on October 11,  1915, and, according to private information, died during the same year
50.György HamarsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information1873no information
51.József HamarsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information1883no information
52.Bernát HezskósoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Nagytarna1873no information
53.István Horváthe.é.ö.Infantry Regiment No. 92Hete1896According to the soldier’s death certificate, died in captivity on February23, 1917 in Asinara
54.János HorváthsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information41 years oldIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name
55.Zoltán Pálóczi HorváthcadetArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationAccording to a graveyard registry, dies on December 7, 1916 and was buried in grave No. 1. of the reformed cemetery of Beregszász
56.Pál IngliksoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Fehérgyarmat1873no information
57.Gyula IzsákensignArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationAccording to the regiment report, went missing on June 14, 1916
58.Gyula JakubovicssoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 22no information22 years oldno information
59.Pál JónásinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information30 years oldno information
60.Béla KandrasoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 12no information32 years oldno information
61.György KapusztejinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Dunkófalva1887According to a loss registry No. 256 issued on September 7, 1915, was captured by the Russians and internated to Moscow
62.Gyula Kassayinfantrymanno informationno informationno informationno information
63.József Kassayinfantrymanno informationno informationno informationno information
64.Bertalan KaszonyiinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no informationno informationAccording to the regiment report, went missing between May 11 and 13, 1915. Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
65.Móricz KatzinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information31 years oldno information
66.Ábrahám József KaufmaninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 85no informationno informationAccording to the regiment report, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the stomach on June 22,  1915 in Premyslben Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
67.Dr. Miklós KálmánensignArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1890According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot wound to the stomach on June 16, 1916, at Podhajce
68.István KárolyisoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationno information
69.Lajos KázmérsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information34 years oldno information
70.Sándor KecskéssoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1889no information
71.István KedvektitularcorporalInfantry Regiment No. 65Budapest1891According to the regiment report, went missing on August 27,  1914
72.noblemanIstván Kissfirst lieutenantInfantry Regiment No. 25Munkács
(Mukachevo)		1890According to the soldier’s death certificate,went missing on June 15,1918
73.Jakab KleinsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Munkács
(Mukachevo)		33 years oldno information
74.Mózes KleininfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information24 years oldno information
75.András KomársoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 9Beregszász
(Berehove)		1877According to the regiment report,went missing on June 13,1916 at the Strypa
76.József Komárino informationno informationno informationno informationAccording to a Russian registry, died in captivity on October 3, 1915 in Tsehernikoffban. Place, date of birth, and regiment were not disclosed.
77.Ferenc KónyainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information37 years oldno information
78.József KormossoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information38 years oldno information
79.György Korosztinno informationno informationno information48 years oldno information
80.István KosztyuinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Macsola1893no information
81.József KovácssoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information40 years oldIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
82.Lajos KovácssoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information40 years oldIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
83.Pál KovácsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1897According to the regiment report,went missing on June 7, 1916 near Brovary
84.Pál KovácsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		21 years oldno information
85.Sándor KovácsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information25 years oldIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
86.Kálmán KrajnikinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information30 years oldno information
87.Pinkász KrepszinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 37no information27 years oldno information
88.József KronémerinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information27 years oldno information
89.Ferenc KunsoldierInfantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationIdentity cannot be established in the absence of place and year of birth.
90.Péter KurovszkyensignInfantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1894According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on June 11, 1916[illegible handwriting]
91.János KustyánhussarHussar Regiment No. 5Beregszász
(Berehove)		1897According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot to the head on November 1, at Nazgra
92.István LászlósoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1886no information
93.János LipejinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1886no information
94.Bálint LőrinczcorporalInfantry Regiment No. 34Beregszász
(Berehove)		1890According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on December 28, 1914 at Konstantinow
95.Sándor LőrinczinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 34Beregszász
(Berehove)		1897no information
96.Mózes Simon LőwenvirthsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information33 years oldno information
97.János LukácsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Nagyhalas?1892According to a graveyard registry: No.10/8 on February 1, 1915
98.Sándor LukácsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information1895no information
99.József MarkóczysoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information29 years oldno information
100.Sándor MatavovszkylieutenantArmy Infantry Regiment No. 7Beregszász
(Berehove)		1894According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on the hills of[illegible handwriting] on August 10, 1917
101.Ferenc MácsaisoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 301Szentes33 years oldAccording to a graveyard registry, died on September 14,  1915 and was buried in Kozlov
102.István MándyinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1881no information
103.József MáthésoldierArmyInfantry Regiment No. 9Beregszász
(Berehove)		22 years oldno information
104.József Mayerno informationArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1885According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of sepsis due to a gunshot chest wound on May 26, 1915 at Nyitra-[…]
105.Lajos MészárosinfantrymanArmy Infantry Regiment No. 34no informationno informationAccording to the regiment report issued on January 5, 1915,went missing. Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
106.Ágoston MikóinfantrymanArmy Infantry Regiment No. 5 [illegible handwriting]1891According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to an injury onOctober 29, 1914, at a hospital
107.Bertalan MolnársoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1890According to a Russian registry, died in captivity in Khabarovsk on September 9, 1915
108.Ernő MolnárlieutenantArmy Infantry Regiment No. 12Nagykapos1886no information
109.Bernát NagyinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 91no information27 years oldno information
110.Miklós NagyinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information34 years oldno information
111.Béla NémethsoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász (Berehove)1898According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on October 18, 1918 at the hospital of Sopron
112.Ferenc Orgováninfantrymanno informationno information30 years oldno information
113.János PancsirainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 66Ófalu1891According to the regiment report, went missing between Jine 1 and 10, 1916 at Novosiolka
114.Ferenc PappinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 5no information36 years oldIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name.
115.Miklós PappinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information37 years oldno information
116.Pál PappinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1894According to the loss registry No. 321 died on October 12, 1915
117.Sándor PálinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 34Beregszász
(Berehove)		1892According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on April 9, 1918 at the hospital of Nagyvárad
118.Lajos PobránszkiinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1878According to the loss registry No. 659 issued on April 4, 1918, was captured by Russians and internated to Pensa
119.János PopovicsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information55 years oldno information
120.János PopovicsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information35 years oldno information
121.Mihály PopovicsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information25 years oldno information
122.Ferenc PreznánszkiinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 34Beregszász
(Berehove)		1896According to the loss registry No. 690. and the graveyard registry, died on March 8, 1918 at the epidemiology hospital of Lviv
123.Sándor PreznánszkyinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1892no information
124.József RáczinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1891According to the regiment report,went missing in December of1914
125.Mózes ReiszinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information25 years oldno information
126.Ignác ReiterinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information24 years oldno information
127.János RiskósoldierArmyInfantry Regiment No. 11no information41 years oldno information
128.János RojákhussarHussar Regiment No. 15Szatmárnémeti1885According to the regiment report,went missing on May 10, 1915 at Rakowiec
129.József Károly RottensteininfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1892According to the loss registry No. 346 and a Russian listing, dies of tuberculosis on January 1, 1915 in captivity in Krasnoyarsk
130.Lajos RosenfeldinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1895According to the regiment report,went missingbetween July 6 and 8, 1917 at Jamnica
131.Béla Sárközyhatárvadászno informationMuzsaly1878no information
132.András SimoninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1889According to a graveyard registry, died in combat on July 28, 1915 in the battle at Koremiercy
133.István SimoninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Munkács
(Mukachevo)		1883According to the soldier’s death certificate, died od September 1, 1915 at  Skomoroczky
134.Sándor SimoninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Tiszakóród1887no information
135.Sándor SimoninfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Barabás1878no information
136.Péter SirósoldierArtillery Regiment No. 139Budapest1899According to na Italian registry, died on November 21, 1918in Italian captivity and was buried in Brenoban
137.András SeressoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information34 years oldno information
138.István Skizalance-corporalArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1892According to a graveyard registry, died between July 1 and 15, 1916 at Fazlovice
139.Miklós SkizainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no informationno informationAccording to the loss registry No. 212, died between May 9 and 13, 1915 Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
140.Mózes SlomovicsinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 12Tiszakarácsonyfalva1870no information
141.Ferenc SzabóinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregzsász
(Berehove)		1891According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to an injury on May 24,  1915 at Kolmyya
142.István SzabóinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 39no information38 years oldIn the absence of further data, the identity cannot be established due to the widely used name
143.Sándor SzarkasoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1886According the soldier’s death certificateand a graveyard registry, died a heroic death of a gunshot injury to the neck on September 16, 1914 at the hospital ofSátoraljaújhely
144.Lajos SzappanossoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 10Szomotor1887According to the regiment report, died on August 27, 1914
145.Vendel SzentgrótisoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information55 years oldno information
146.Pál SzentlélekiinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1891Went missing according to the regiment report received on January 28,1918
147.Ferenc SzilágyicadetArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11registered in Beregszász
(Berehove)		no informationAccording to the graveyard registry, died in the battle at[…] on August 5, 1915
148.Bertalan SzücssoldierArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1873According to the regiment report,went missing on December 31,1916 […].
149.István Tamásiinfantrymanno informationno informationno informationIn the absence of data, the identity cannot be established
150.József TéplicorporalArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1876According to the regiment report received on February 22, 1915, he went missing.
151.András TóthinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1876According to the regiment report received on February 22, 1915, he went missing.
152.János Cs. TóthinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1882no information
153.István VargainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1896According to the loss registry No. 545 issued on April 3, 1917, was captured by the Russians and internated Novosilsk
154.József Vargano informationno informationno information31 years oldIn the absence of data, the identity cannot be established
155.András VassinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregkisfalu1887According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of tuberculosis on June 16, 1916 at the hospital of Nagyvárad
156.György Vaskólance-corporalInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1890According to a graveyard registry, died on the northern battlefield on March 11, 1915
157.Mihály VasváriinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information23 years oldno information
158.Konrád VaszutainfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1897According to the soldier’s death certificate, died on april 14, 1916 at Boromiany
159.András VányiinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 3/IIno information1898no information
160.József VéghinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no information43 years oldno information
161.János VolfhunterCamp Hunter Battalion No. 15Beregszász
(Berehove)		1890According to the soldier’s death certificate, died a heroic death due to a gunshot head injury on October 19, 1916 at the hospital of Hrodna
162.Pál BanicorporalInfantry Regiment No. 8/6Nagykároly1877no information
163.István Csellelance-corporalArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no information42 years oldno information
164.Sándor DraveczkysergeantArmy Infantry Regiment No. 4Beregszász
(Berehove)		1874According to the soldier’s death certificate, died of an injury on August 31, 1916 at Zarocze
165.Dezső Egyeslance-corporalInfantry Regiment No. 65Csetfalva1894no information
166.Imre Gáthyno informationno informationno information1882no information
167.Bertalan KaszonyicorporalInfantry Regiment No. 65Mezővári1890no information
168.Gyula LakatosinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65no informationno informationAccording to a graveyard registry, died on March 17, 1915. Place and date of birth were not disclosed.
169.József Mátéborder hunterBorder Hunter Batalion No. 24no information34 years oldBled out due to an injury caused by a grenade on July 21, 1940. Place of birth was not disclosed.
170.József MiklósiinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1890no information
171.Bertalan Nagyno informationno informationBeregszász
(Berehove)		1890no information
172.Gusztáv NagyhunterCamp Hunter Battalion No. 29Beregszász
(Berehove)		1896According to the regiment report, went missing on June 17,  1916
173.Kálmán PaksyensignArmy Infantry Regiment No. 11no informationno informationAccording to a graveyard registry,went missing on June 17,1916
174.Bertalan PálócziartillerymanArtillery Regiment No. 18Beregszász
(Berehove)		1893According to a hospital report, died of tuberculosis on April 12, 1918 at the hospital of Beregszász
175.Ignác SpitzinfantrymanInfantry Regiment No. 65Beregszász
(Berehove)		1898no information
176.Márton Szircsáklance-corporalArmyInfantry Regiment No. 11Beregszász
(Berehove)		1897According to a graveyard registry, died between July 1 and 10, 1916 at Koropiecz

Imre Szakál

Sources and literature

Sources

State Archive of Transcarpathian Oblast (Державний архів Закарпатської області)

Fond 67. – The Documents of the Mayor of the Town of Berehovo (Берегівський бургомістр, м. Берегово, Бережської жупи, 1938-1944)

Fond 108. – Berehovo Town Notary Office (Берегівське міське нотарське управління, м. Берегове, 1919 – 1939)

Literature

Csanádi György: Sorsfordító évek sodrásában. Fejezetek Beregvidék történelmi múltjából. (The twists and turns of destiny. Chapters from the historical past of Bereg district) PoliPrint, Ungvár, 2004.

Csatáry György: Beregszász első köztéri emlékműve (The first public monument of Beregszász) In: Pánsíp 1994/4.

Fedinec Csilla – Csernicskó István: Az Ukrajnából száműzött Lenin. Európai út a kommunizmus öröksége nélkül? (Lenin exiled from Ukraine. A European way without the legacy of communism?) In: REGIO 2016.

Pierre Nora: Emlékezet és történelem között. Válogatott tanulmányok (Between memory and history. Selected studies), Napvilág Kiadó, Budapest, 2010.

Somfay Örs: Az I. világháború magyar vonatkozású köztéri, valamint közösségi hősi emlékei és ezek adatbázisa. (Hungarian-related public and community heroic relics of World War I and their database) Doktori értekezés, Pázmány Péter Katolikus Egyetem Bölcsészettudományi Kar Történelemtudományi Doktori Iskola Gazdaság-, régió- és politikatörténeti műhely, Budapest, 2012.

Suslik Ádám: Az északkeleti vármegyék veszteségei az első világháborúban a cs. és kir., valamint a honvéd gyalogos ezredek adatai alapján 1914-1915 között (The losses of the northeastern counties in the First World War on the basis of the data of theimperial and royal army infantry regiments between 1914-1915) In: Peter Konya (szerk.) PRVÁ SVETOVÁ VOJNA V KARPATOCH – ELSŐ VILÁGHABORÚ A KÁRPÁTOKBAN – ПЕРША СВІТОВА ВІЙНА В КАРПАТАХ, Presov: Prešov University, 2016.

Zeidler Miklós: A magyar irredenta kultusz a két világháború között. (The Hungarian irredentistcult between the two world wars) Teleki László Alapítvány, Budapest, 2002.

Szólj hozzá!

Minden jog fenntartva! © 2011-2020 - Kárpátalja.ma
Read previous post:
Mérséklődött Ukrajnában a vírus terjedése

 A korábbiakhoz képest jóval kevesebb új koronavírusos fertőzöttet, 646-ot regisztráltak Ukrajnában az elmúlt egy napban, a halálos áldozatok száma viszont...

Close